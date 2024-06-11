Italy without three midfield stars in training session

Italy trained effectively without midfielders today in Germany ahead of EURO 2024, as Davide Frattesi, Nicolò Barella and Nicolò Fagioli are all nursing injuries.

The Azzurri arrived in Dortmund last night and started training at the Hemberg Stadium in Iserlohn this afternoon.

It is the first session going into the group phase of the tournament, which begins with Albania on June 15, Spain on June 20 and Croatia on June 24.

Barella has been struggling with a muscular problem for some time and missed both warm-up friendly matches against Turkey and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He was training separately from the rest of the squad, but at least was on the field today for the first time since last Monday.

Barella, Fagioli and Frattesi on Italy sidelines

Fagioli started against Bosnia and Herzegovina, but he picked up a muscular problem during that match and today only worked in the gym.

Frattesi scored the only goal in that game and he worked initially with the squad, but then did not take part in the game between ranks.

According to reports, this was just a precaution with only four days to go before the Italy opener with Albania.

Napoli striker Giacomo Raspadori had a nasty knock during the game between ranks and received some strapping to his right thigh, but managed to complete the session.