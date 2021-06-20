Italy vs Wales confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2020 fixture today

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

After Gareth Bale’s heroics for Wales against Turkey the Dragons are close to a place in the last 16 of Euro 2020.

Four points should be enough to see them through and they will definitely finish in the top two of the group if they take a point or better from this game, while even defeat could see them end the day second if Switzerland are not able to win and turn around the gap in goal difference.

FOLLOW LIVE: Team news, build-up and all the action as Wales face Italy in Group A

Italy, meanwhile, have been one of the most impressive performers at the tournament so far.

They have scored six, are yet to concede and have one of the best attacks around in terms of technique and link-play - plus the depth in the squad to change things around here if they want, resting key men for the knock-out stage.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 5pm on Sunday 20 June in Baku.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on ITV and S4C, and can be streamed via the ITV Hub.

Confirmed line-ups

ITA: Donnarumma; Tolói, Bonucci, Bastoni, Emerson; Jorginho, Pessina, Verratti; Bernardeschi, Chiesa, Belotti

WAL: Ward; Ampadu, Rodon, Gunter; C Roberts, Morrell, Allen, N Williams; Bale, Ramsey, James

Odds

Italy - 1/2

Draw -57/17

Wales - 41/5

Prediction

Italy’s quality, even with changes, is simply enormous. Wales have done the hard work and will now hope four points does indeed prove enough to see them through to the last 16. Italy 3-0 Wales.

Read More

BBC forced to apologise for coverage of Turkey vs Wales Euro 2020 game

Euro 2020: Munich mayor wants rainbow-coloured stadium for game with Hungary

England promised bespoke Uno packs if they win Euro 2020