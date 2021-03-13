Italy vs Wales LIVE: Six Nations build-up, latest score and updates from fixture today
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Wales are full of confidence after flicking the switch in recent weeks after a dominant win over England takes Wayne Pivac’s side to within touching distance of a Grand Slam in this year’s Six Nations 2021.
There is the straight-forward task of beating Italy today, with fly-half Dan Biggar comparing their achievement from 2019 to this campaign: “Callum has been very good. It does have similarities with 2019. If we’re brutally honest we didn’t play that well in the opening two games of this campaign.
“It was the same a couple of years ago when we didn’t play well in the opening two games, but still got the results. In both years we’ve played well against England in the middle game and that set us up to do the job in 2019.”
Starting line-ups
Italy: Jacopo Trulla; Mattia Bellini, Juan Ignacio Brex, Carlo Canna, Montanna Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Danilo Fischetti, Luca Bigi, Giosuè Zilocchi, Niccolò Cannone, David Sisi, Sebastian Negri, Johan Meyer, Michele Lamaro.
Replacements: Oliviero Fabiani, Andrea Lovotti, Marco Riccioni, Marco Lazzaroni, Maxime Mbanda, Marcello Violi, Federico Mori, Edoardo Padovani.
Wales: Liam Williams, Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Jonathan Davies, Josh Adams, Dan Biggar, Kieran Hardy, Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Alu Wyn Jones, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.
Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rhodri Jones, Leon Brown, Cory Hill, James Botham, Gareth Davies, Callum Sheedy, Willis Halaholo.
READ MORE: Is Italy vs Wales on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Six Nations fixture
READ MORE: Louis Rees-Zammit ‘loving it’ as key player in Wales’ Six Nations Grand Slam chase
READ MORE: All eyes on England vs France as Six Nations steps into new future
Rugby coverage is brought to you in association with QBE who help businesses build resilience through risk management and insurance. For more information go to QBEEUROPE.com