Italy vs England: Six Nations finale will a moment to remember regardless of bitter-sweet century for Ben Youngs

It will be a bitter-sweet moment when Ben Youngs runs out in front of Jamie George in Rome this evening. The former will be collecting his 100th England cap, becoming only the second man to do so, while the latter wins his 50th with dreams of one day emulating the man in front of him.

That is the sweet part. The bitter side will come in the emptiness around them, with the Stadio Olimpico set to keep its doors shut to fans amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Obviously I am gutted I won’t be able to share this day with my family and all the rest of it, but these things happen and I am sure they will be watching the game with a glass of Champagne tomorrow afternoon,” George admitted.

Neither will mind when they emerge from the tunnel, with the focus pinpointed on beating Italy - and beating Italy well. If England are to have a chance of winning the Six Nations Championship, they must do so by piling the points on Italy and hope that the result goes their way in Paris, with either France defeating Ireland by a slim margin or Ireland doing the same without scoring four tries.

Only once the final whistle goes will that empty feeling really hit home, in that moment when England internationals normally make a beeline to their friends and families at pitchside to enjoy the moment. But for the two players making their landmark appearances, they can still take solace in the fact that it will still prove a special day for their loved ones.

“It’s going to be a great day for them,” added George. “They’ve sent me a couple of messages through the week.

“Originally their talk was that they were going to fly out to Rome, just to be here in Rome, despite not being able to come to the game, because they are potentially the biggest rugby nouses of all time. But with Rome in lockdown they’ve decided against it. They’ll be watching somewhere in Northampton and they’ve told me they’ll raise a glass at 4.45pm tomorrow. So it’s pretty nice to know they’ll be there watching, and great to know they’re still really proud.”

Thirty-year-old George has become one of the rocks of the England pack since taking over from Dylan Hartley in 2018. But it wasn’t always so simple for the Saracens forward. His first 19 England caps all came from the bench, and he had the unusual honour of starting three British and Irish Lions tests before making his full debut for his country. Back during that frustrating run, with the England captain blocking his path to the starting XV, it didn’t always look so rosy for the hooker.

“No, there was a long time when I thought this,” George added. “I felt like not just for my first start, but for my first cap as well, I felt I had to be pretty patient and to be sat here now on the eve of my 50th cap is very surreal.”

If that feeling is residing within George, then it would be worth a penny for the thoughts of centurion Youngs. The 31-year-old scrum-half is one of the most approachable members of the England squad and has been throughout his decade on the international stage, which made it all the more surprising that he made the personal decision not to speak publicly ahead of his 100th cap. Block out the noise, and perhaps, the human brain can block out the emotion.

Instead, it was left to his teammates to pay tribute to a stalwart of the English game. Youngs will become only the second male player to reach a century of caps to join esteemed company in Jason Leonard, while Rocky Clarke, Amy Garnett and Tamara Taylor have all had that same feeling of achievement in the women’s game.

