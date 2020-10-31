Italy vs England LIVE: Six Nations latest updates as Eddie Jones’s side go for the title

The Six Nations trophy will be in Paris with Ireland in the box seat (AFP via Getty)

Follow the latest updates from the Six Nations clash between Italy and England as Eddie Jones’s side bid to win the Championship for the first time since 2017, though they’ll have to wait until after tonight’s tournament finale to learn their fate.

With points the order of the day, England require a bonus-point win as the very minimum if they are to have a chance of beating Ireland and France to the title, with those two sides meeting immediately after this game in Paris. Jones’s side aren’t helped by the need for a number of changes, with seven of the squad that beat Wales back in March unavailable including George Ford and Manu Tuilagi.

As a result, lock Jonny Hill makes his debut while Tom Dunn, Ollie Lawrence and Ollie Thorley could all win their first caps off the bench, while there are further landmarks with Jamie George making his 50th appearance and Ben Youngs set to become only the second male centurion for England with his 100th cap. Follow live updates below.