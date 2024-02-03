Italy vs England LIVE! Six Nations 2024 match stream, latest score and rugby updates today

Italy vs England LIVE!

Six Nations opening weekend continues this afternoon. England make the trip to Rome as the strong favourites to make a comfortable winning start to their latest campaign, despite an injury crisis that has seen several players including fly-half Marcus Smith ruled out. Jamie George takes on the captaincy amid Owen Farrell's break from Test match rugby, with George Ford handed the keys at No10.

Alex Mitchell is though fit to start, while Steve Borthwick gives international debuts to Fraser Dingwall and Ethan Roots, while Fin Smith, Chandler Cunningham-South and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso should all also win their maiden caps from the bench as new-look England attempt to improve on their hugely underwhelming performances in this competition over recent years and build further on the momentum that saw them make a surprise run to the World Cup semi-finals in the autumn.

It's the start of yet another new cycle for the Azzurri, who are now coached by Gonzalo Quesada as they attempt to avoid yet another wooden spoon following a dismal World Cup. They are not helped today by the absence of star man Ange Capuozzo through illness. Follow Italy vs England live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport's Nick Purewal at the Stadio Olimpico.

Italy vs England latest news

Kick-off time: 2:15pm GMT, Stadio Olimpico

How to watch ITV

Italy team news: Capuozzo ruled out in huge blow

England team news: Two new starters; Ford at 10

Standard Sport prediction

England's selection woes

12:34 , George Flood

England's chronic injury problems have left them with just a handful of the backs selected for their World Cup campaign in the autumn.

Ollie Lawrence, Manu Tuilagi, Anthony Watson and Jack van Poortvliet all join Marcus Smith on the sidelines, with Owen Farrell taking that break, Ben Youngs now retired from Test rugby and Joe Marchant and Henry Arundell both unavailable following their respective moves to France.

Courtney Lawes, Jonny May and Mako Vunipola are the other post-World Cup retirees, while Tom Curry, Bevan Rodd, Luke CowanâDickie, George Martin, Raffi Quirke, Oscar Beard and Nick Isiekwe are also injured.

David Ribbans, Jack Willis, Jack Nowell and Sam Simmonds join Arundell and Marchant in being unavailable for selection due to the RFU's continued controversial policy of not picking overseas-based players for England duty.

(Getty Images)

Italy vs England prediction

12:13 , George Flood

Injuries have continued to derail Steve Borthwick's best-laid plans for Rome and he faced an important selection decision at fly-half with Marcus Smith sidelined.

He's opted for the tried, tested and battle-hardened Ford rather than hand the keys to an exciting young talent in Fin Smith.

Regardless, England should still cruise to a comfortable victory over an inexperienced Italy team starting yet another new cycle under Gonzalo Quesada.

Though no one really expected them to shock either France or the All Blacks, the nature of those heavy World Cup losses was a real horror show for the Azzurri and they have to put it out of their minds, fast.

They may well keep things competitive here for a while as they so often do at home in the Six Nations, but expect England to eventually pull well clear for an emphatic opening triumph.

England to win, by 20 points.

(Getty Images)

Italy vs England lineups

12:09 , George Flood

England XV: Steward; Freeman, Slade, Dingwall, Daly; Ford, Mitchell; Marler, George (c), Stuart; Itoje, Chessum; Roots, Underhill, Earl

Replacements: Dan, Genge, Cole, Coles, Cunningham-South, Care, F Smith, Feyi-Waboso

Italy XV: Allan; Pani, Brex, Menoncello, Ioane; P Garbisi; A Garbisi; Fischetti, Lucchesi, Ceccarelli; N Cannone, Ruzza; Negri, Lamaro (c), L Cannone

Replacements: Nicotera, Spagnolo, Zilocchi, Zambonin, Izekor, Zuliani, Varney, Mori

England team news

12:07 , George Flood

As mentioned, Jamie George begins his full-time England captaincy today after being appointed as the successor to Owen Farrell ahead of the tournament.

George Ford is preferred to the uncapped Fin Smith at fly-half with Marcus Smith suffering an unfortunate calf injury during a pre-Six Nations training camp in Girona earlier this week, the full severity of which is still unknown.

We are likely to see five new caps handed out today in total by England, with Northampton's Fraser Dingwall profiting from a slew of centre absences to line up alongside the recalled Henry Slade in midfield and Exeter's New Zealand-born flanker Ethan Roots chosen to fill the sizeable void left by Courtney Lawes' retirement.

Fin Smith is on the bench alongside fellow first-timers Chandler Cunningham-South, the Harlequins back-rower, and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, the flying Exeter wing who has chosen to represent England over Wales.

Alex Mitchell has made a dramatic late recovery from an infected cut on his leg to start at scrum-half ahead of veteran Danny Care, while Joe Marler is fit to take his place at loosehead.

(Getty Images)

Italy team news

12:01 , George Flood

Italy were forced into two late changes to their initial matchday squad on Friday, with star man Ange Capuozzo ruled out through illness in a major blow to their chances of springing an upset this afternoon.

Lorenzo Pani is promoted to the starting XV instead, with Federico Mori coming onto the bench.

Treviso flanker Edoardo Iachizzi has a shoulder injury and his seat among the replacements is taken by the uncapped Alessandro Izekor, who along with prop Mirco Spagnolo is set to make his first international appearance today.

Tommaso Menoncello is at least back in the Italian midfield after missing the World Cup with a biceps injury, but there's no Simone Ferrari, Paolo Odogwu, Dino Lamb or Marco Riccioni.

Benetton flanker Michele Lamaro remains captain, with Federico Ruzza set to earn his 50th cap in the second row.

The Garbisi brothers are paired together at half-back, with Alessandro preferred to Gloucester's Stephen Varney at 9.

(AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch Italy vs England

11:54 , George Flood

TV channel: Italy vs England is being shown live in the UK free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 1:30pm.

Live stream: You can catch a free live stream online via the ITVX app and website.

Welcome to Italy vs England Six Nations live coverage

11:47 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's live coverage of Italy vs England at the 2024 Six Nations.

Round one continues in Rome this afternoon, following defending Grand Slam champions Ireland's ominous demolition of 14-man France in Marseille last night.

England will hope to keep early pace with the Men in Green at the summit as they look to defy an injury crisis and make a thumping start to their campaign in an attempt to build on the momentum gained from their surprise run to the World Cup semi-finals in the autumn.

There's a new captain at the helm in Jamie George amid Owen Farrell's break from Test rugby, while we are set to see five new caps handed out today.

Italy endured a dismal World Cup with pool stage hammerings by both France and the All Blacks and are hoping to avoid a ninth successive Six Nations wooden spoon this year as they begin another new cycle under the guidance of former Argentina fly-half Gonzalo Quesada.

Kick-off in the Italian capital comes at 2:15pm GMT, so stay tuned for live updates across the afternoon including expert analysis from Standard Sport's rugby correspondent Nick Purewal at the Stadio Olimpico.