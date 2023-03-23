Italy vs England: Live score and latest updates from the Euro 2024 qualifiers

England's forward Harry Kane (L) tackles Italy's midfielder Nicolo Barella as Italy's midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini (R) looks on during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C qualification match between Italy and England - Getty Images/ Alberto Pizzoli

08:03 PM

16 mins: Italy 0-1 England

England's bright opening continues as Shaw gets beyond Grealish, not for the first time tonight, and gets in a low cross that forces Donnarumma into yet more action in the Italy goal.

07:59 PM

GOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!

Italy 0-1 England (Rice)

And the visitors have been rewarded for the bright start. Saka takes the corner, it goes deep where Kane is lurkign with intent. He gets in a shot but rather than find the back of the net, allowing him to break the record, it defects to Rice whose attempt puts England one goal to the good.

07:59 PM

11 mins: Italy 0-0 England

Saka, Kane and Bellingham combine well before the latter drives towards the box and unleashes a fierce shot - Donnarumma saving well and conceding a corner.

After a dodgy opening England have come back well.

07:57 PM

9 mins: Italy 0-0 England

England's first corner of the game - can they create something from this? 'Very nearly' is the answer as Saka delivers a curling ball that Donnarumma punches clear just a yard off his line. But the Italian keeper is adjudged to have been fouled - the 'you can't even breath on a keeper without getting penalised these days' brigade may have a point with that one.

07:54 PM

7 mins: Italy 0-0 England

It's been an action-packed opening as Grealish goes under from a challenge on the edge of the box, but the ref waves play on. A minute later England attack down the other flank. Saka collects the ball from Bellingham works his way into the box and shoots - Donnarumma saving low to his right.

07:52 PM

5 mins: Italy 0-0 England

Good start from Italy, poor start from England. Phillips is caught dwelling on the ball for too long, is dispossesed and Italy attack down the left until Maguire is alert to the danger and concedes the corner. From the set piece the ball goes right across the box and England, again, breathe a sigh of relief.

07:50 PM

3 mins: Italy 0-0 England

Another early warning for England - it's a free-kick for Italy on the right in the final third. It's delivered into the box - nothing fancy, a regulation set piece - and Verratti, I think, is unmarked just 12 yards out. Luckily for the visitors his attempt is poor and trickles wide. That's worrying from England.

07:48 PM

2 mins: Italy 0-0 England

Spinazzola starts well and goes on a rampaging run down the left which is ultimately well dealt with by the visitors. He's a dangerous attacker from deep and England have already been warned.

07:46 PM

1 min: Italy 0-0 England

They're under way at the iconic Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Can england get their first win over Italy in Italy since 1961, can Harry Kane break the scoring record? We're about to find out...

07:44 PM

National anthem time

Two contrasting numbers here - England's 'God Save the King' is a bit downbeat, the singer was behind the music and it was all a bit awkward. Then the hosts had some upbeat, modern take on their anthem, almost like a dance number. Interesting...

07:42 PM

Sam Wallace in Naples...

Simple but moving farewell to Gianluca Vialli in the stadium in Naples - "Ciao Luca" - and lots of good footage of him as an assistant to his old friend Roberto Mancini at Euro 2020.

Gianluca Vialli with his former Sampdoria team-mate and current Italy manager Roberto Mancini - Getty Images/Alessandro Sabattini

07:40 PM

Gareth Southgate speaks to Channel 4...

On England's task tonight...

"We haven't got a great record [in Italy] and tonight is chance to put that right."

On starting Kalvin Phillips...

"[Jordan Henderson] was big part of the World Cup but has not been able to train fully, so we're keeping him back. Kalvin has played well for us, he's at a big club and hard to get in the starting XI, but he's more than capable of doing the job for us tonight."

On starting Jack Grealish...

"He's a in a good moment with his club, full of confidence and this is a game where we need to keep possession and get in behind and stretch their defence."

On what victory would mean tonight...

"We have to look at qualification over eight games - win here is a great start. That is the objective."

07:35 PM

There's currently a sound and light show at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium

Can't have a big match without one now...

07:34 PM

England's record in Italy

Isn't anything to write home about. They've not won since May, 1961 and the overall record is two wins in 17.

As Southgate has said: "This is the type of game we need to start winning."

It might be quite tough, though.

07:28 PM

A few vital bits of info

Kick-off is at 7.45pm and you can watch on Channel 4.

Harry Kane - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

07:15 PM

Jude Bellingham speaks to Channel 4 - 'The lads are confident'

On the side's first match since the World Cup exit...

"It's been a quick turnaround. There's been a bit of reflection from the World Cup."

On emotions in the camp...

"The lads are confident and looking forward to playing in an amazing fixture."

On playing alongside Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice...

"I'm really looking forward to it. Two quality players. The good thing about all of us is we have different attributes so we need to show that and hopefully create some chances. Every midfield battle helps to sway the tide of the game. It's important we get on the front foot and try to take control."

07:07 PM

Those teams in good, old-fashioned black and white

ITALY XI TO FACE ENGLAND: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Acerbi, Toloi, Spinazzola, Barella, Jorginho, Verratti, Berardi, Retegui, Pellegrini

Subs: Falcone, Meret, Darmian, Gnonto, Scamacca, Pessina, Emerson, Scalvini, Cristante, Politano, Tonali, Romagnoli

Arsenal's Jorginho starts for for the hosts with another pair of Premier League players - Wilfried Gnonto of leeds and West Ham's Gianluca Scamacca - on the bench.

Jorginho starts for the hosts tonight - AP/Fabio Ferrari

ENGLAND XI TO FACE ITALY: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Phillips, Bellingham, Saka, Grealish, Kane.

Subs: Trippier, Ramsdale, Henderson, Dier, Maddison, Chilwell, James, Guehi, Gallagher, Foden, Forster, Toney.

The main news is that despite his lack of minutes this season Kalvin Phillips starts. His Manchester City team-mate Jack Grealish also starts - pipping Phil Foden for a place.

Kalvin Phillips has been given a big vote of confidence tonight - Getty Images/Valerio Pennicino

06:54 PM

Tonight is not just about England's Euro 24 qualification

It's also about whether we'll see Harry Kane break Wayne Rooney's England scoring record.

Here's a fine list of England greats to look at.

Wayne Rooney - 53 goals

Harry Kane - 53 goals

Bobby Charlton - 49 goals

Gary Lineker - 48 goals

Jimmy Greaves - 44 goals

Harry Kane can become England's all-time record men's scorer if he finds the back of the net this evening - AP/Pavel Golovkin

06:48 PM

Here be the Italy XI

06:47 PM

And here is the offending new Italy Adidas kit...

Have to say, I agree with Sam - it doesn't look right, it's not simple enough, easily the worst Italy kit of my lifetime. Harsh, but true...

06:45 PM

From Mike McGrath in Naples...

As reported by the Daily Telegraph yesterday, Gareth Southgate has brought in Kalvin Phillips and Jack Grealish into his team for the Euro qualifier against Italy. Players have already been out to inspect the pitch at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium and will return for the warm-up, with Southgate sticking with the 4-3-3 formation that served him at the World Cup. The back four will be the same as against France in the quarter-finals in December, with Phillips brought into the midfield in place of Jordan Henderson.

06:40 PM

Here's the England XI

Team news! 📣



Maguire starts at centre back. Grealish in ahead of Foden.



Italy 🆚 England#TelegraphFootball | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/hrVpvivtGQ — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) March 23, 2023

06:37 PM

Three fine Italy kits of years gone by...

...of the type Sam was talking about (ie. not by Adidas).

The Italia 90 version - as worn by Golden Boot winner Toto Schillaci - this is a personal fave of mine... - AFP

The Euro 96 version - seen here modelled by Gianfranco Zola and Pierluigi Casiraghi - AP/Luca Bruno

The very 'Italian' number of 2000 - seen here modelled by the wonderful Alessandro del Piero - Reuters/Paolo Cocco

06:29 PM

Sam Wallace in Naples

Sorry to report that Italy have switched kit manufacturer to Adidas and having just spotted the shirt in a concession store at the stadium, it just doesn't look right. No more Puma, or indeed Le Coq Sportif or Diadora or Kappa, of the great Azzurri shirts of old. The home shirt now looks like a Sweden away or a mediocre France home with the blue sleeves interrupted by the white lines. The internet tells me that Italy wore Adidas between 1974 and 1978, although the pics from then suggest they kept it simple.

04:10 PM

Gareth Southgate on qualification trail once again

Tonight sees England play in their first match following their World Cup quarter-final exit to France. It was a tournament which promised much, but ultimately ended - as it so often does with England - in glorious failure. You know the script, the Three Lions march to the latter stages of a tournament, play well (some say dominate) the match against fancied opposition but come out on the wrong side of the scoreline.

Although, such has been the amnesia surrounding the state of England pre-Southgate (remember Euro 2012, and Iceland 2016?) that many consider the supposed failure of losing to a fine France side in a World Cup last-eight clash to be less than glorious. They consider Qatar 22 another lost opportunity for the side to get its hands on deserved silverware, to remind the world that England created the game and that they'd do well to remember that.

Gareth Southgate is perceived as a the man responsible for this and that is doubtless due to two things: (i) he's the England manager so any criticism, not without reason, tends to be thrown at his door, and (ii) his perceived 'wokeness'.

Anyway, all of the issues people have with Southgate - that he's too defensive, unable to unleash some remarkable attacking talent (not exactly without merit) - cloud one key thing: that England under him have gone from sick man of European football to continually qualifying for and being key factors in major tournaments. The fact that expectation is so high when England play now is partly down to him turning the side around. It's not as though England have been historically ladened down with silverware and that his reign has been a huge anomaly.

Tonight, he and his side get their qualification for next year's European Championships under way with a tricky tie against Italy in Naples. Tough team to beat in a tough place to go (more on that later). They may well lose in a country they haven't won in in 62 years, but in a group with Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta (as well as tonight's hosts) where two go through it's hard to see Southgate and Co fail to make it to Germany next summer. And yet another trip to a major tournament is nothing to turn your noses up at.

Stay here for all the team news, pre-match build-up and action, witch kick-off set for 7.45pm.