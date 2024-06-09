Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Where to watch, kick-off times and latest team news

Check out the latest team news from the Italy national team camp as Luciano Spalletti and his players prepare to take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the final international friendly before the start of EURO 2024 next weekend.

Italy-Bosnia and Herzegovina: Kick-off time and team news

Kick-off is scheduled for 19.45 BST.

The only player in the Italy set-up with any injury concerns is back-up goalkeeper Alex Meret. Lazio’s Ivan Provedel, who was included in Spalltti’s provisional 30-man squad, but was left out of the final 26 version, remains on standby.

In terms of team selection, Spalletti is tipped to switch to a back three on Sunday evening, having fielded a four-man defence in the 0-0 against Turkey on Tuesday.

The CT confirmed that Alessandro Buongiorno is set to start in defence, and he is expected to be joined by Inter’s Matteo Darmian and Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori.

Nicolo Fagioli and Arsenal veteran Jorginho are in line to start in a two-man midfield, while Lorenzo Pellegrini and Giacomo Raspadori are expected to line up in the advanced playmaker roles.

Gianluca Scamacca is likely to lead the line for the Azzurri tonight.

Click here to read more about Italy’s probable line-up against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Where to watch

Italy-Bosnia will be available to watch online for English-speaking viewers in the UK, Canada and Australia, but the match is not set to be broadcast in the United States.

UK viewers will be able to watch online via Premier Sports. DAZN have the rights for Canadian viewers, while those in Australia will be able to watch through Optus Sport.