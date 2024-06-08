Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Spalletti’s press conference live

This page will update live with the latest relevant news, no need to refresh the page!

Follow Luciano Spalletti’s press conference live as the Azzurri prepare for the last friendly before Euro 2024 against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Spalletti’s Italy are set to meet Bosnia and Herzegovina in the last friendly before Euro 2024.

The game kicks off at 21:00 CET at the Stadio Castellani in Empoli on June 9. The following day, the Azzurri will fly to Germany from the Florence Airport and continue preparations for Euro 2024 in Iserlohn.

Spalletti will likely talk about Nicolò Barella’s fitness and whether the Inter star can recover in time for the Euro 2024 debut against Albania on June 15.

The 27-year-old underwent medical tests this morning and is expected to return to group training in the coming days, but it remains to be seen if that will be soon enough to feature in Italy’s starting XI against Albania.

Barella will be wearing the No.18 at Euro 2024, while Lorenzo Pellegrini will be Italy’s No.10.

Guglielmo Vicario will join Spalletti at todays’ press conference.