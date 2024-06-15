Italy vs Albania: Preview, predictions and lineups

Italy kick off their Euro 2024 campaign with their simplest Group B fixture, coming up against surprise qualifiers Albania.

The reigning champions begin the defence of their crown against the world's 66th-ranked side and need to secure three points in their opener ahead of upcoming fixtures against Spain and Croatia. Despite Italy finding themselves in a transitional period after missing out on the 2022 World Cup, they should have no difficulties navigating their battle with Albania - they must turn up and perform though.

Led by former Arsenal midfielder Sylvinho, who has ex-Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta as one of his assistants, Albania are looking to spring a surprise in only their second appearance at a major tournament. Their previous outing came at Euro 2016, but a much trickier group this time around offers the minnows little hope of an upset.

History would suggest that Italy won't face too much resistance in Dortmund on Saturday, with the four-time world champions having won all four past meetings between the nations, most recently triumphing in a friendly in 2022.

Here is 90min's guide to Italy vs Albania at Euro 2024.

Italy vs Albania H2H record (All Games)

Last meeting: Albania 1-3 Italy (16 November 2022) - International friendly

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Italy vs Albania on TV and live stream

Italy team news

Luciano Spalletti has picked a squad made up almost entirely of players who play in Italy, with only Tottenham's Guglielmo Vicario, Arsenal's Jorginho and Paris Saint-Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma not Serie A stars.

The likes of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci are no longer available to the Azzurri, but Spalletti is expected to name three centre-backs regardless with wing-backs either side. Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Pellegrini should feature from the start against Albania, while the in-form Gianluca Scamacca will lead the line.

Italy predicted lineup vs Albania

Italy predicted lineup (3-4-2-1): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Buongiorno, Bastoni; Cambiaso, Barella, Cristante, Dimarco; Chiesa, Pellegrini; Scamacca.

Albania team news

There are a few recognisable faces in the Albania squad for Euro 2024, with Chelsea forward Armando Broja their standout representative. Despite a difficult season in England, he will be aiming to add to his five goals in 21 international appearances this Saturday.

Berat Djimsiti heads into the tournament having won the Europa League with Atalanta and he is joined in defence by Lazio right-back Elseid Hysaj. Inter midfielder Kristjan Asllani will sit in front of the back line, with Sassuolo's Nedim Bajrami in the number ten position.

Albania predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Strakosha; Hysaj, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Asllani, Ramadani; Asani, Bajrami, Seferi; Broja.

Italy vs Albania score prediction

Italy are not quite the side they were under Roberto Mancini at Euro 2020, but they should have no problems defeating Albania. The Azzurri will know plenty of their opponents from Serie A and will have to be wary of some key individuals to avoid a slip-up.

However, a stern defence, a stacked midfield and a striker playing out of his skin should comfortably see Italy to an opening game victory ahead of trickier tests.