Italy v Albania EUROS 2024 – Predicted starting XI’s

Italy kick-off their Euro 2024 campaign this evening when they take on Albania in a Group B encounter in Dortmund.

The Azzurri return to the Westfalenstadion for the first time since 2011,when they drew 1-1 with Germany in a friendly which saw Giuseppe Rossi score their only goal.

Prior to that, it was their unforgettable World Cup semi-final against the hosts in 2006, where extra-time goals from Fabio Grosso and Alessandro Del Piero, fired Marcello Pippi’s side into the final against France and the rest, as they say, is history.

Current coach Luciano Spalletti is able to call upon Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella for this latest encounter, the 27-year-old has recovered from the injury that threatened to delay the start of his tournament.

Barella’s Inter colleague, Davide Frattesi, has also been declared fit and he should play alongside Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini who will hope to supply the ammunition for lone striker Gianluca Scamacca.

Juventus summer transfer targets, Riccardo Calafiori and Giovanni Di Lorenzo, are expected to play in a three-man defence along with Alessandro Bastoni.

The Albanian side will be well known to Serie A fans and coach Sylvinho could have as many as seven Italy based players in his starting XI.

Empoli goalkeeper Etrit Berisha is his country’s number one and in front of him we could see Elseid Hysaj (Lazio), Ardian Ismajli (Empoli) and Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta).

In midfield, Inter’s Kristjan Asllani could play as a double pivot alongside Lecce’s Yiber Ramadani, with Fulham striker Armando Broja likely to play as the lone frontman.

The Azzurri has never lost to Albania in their four previous encounters and with Croatia and Spain making up the rest of Group B, Spalletti knows the importance of taking three points this evening.

Probable starting XI’s:

Italy: 3-4-2-1;

Donnarumma; Calafiori, Bastoni, Di Lorenzo; Dimarco, Barella, Jorginho, Chiesa; Pellegrini, Frattesi, Scamacca

Albania: 4-2-3-1;

Berisha; Mitaj, Djimsiti, Ismajli, Hysaj; Ramadani, Asllani; Seferi, Bajrami, Asani; Broja

