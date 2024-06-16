From Italy U21 Strikers To Belgium International Defender – Young Players For Inter Milan To Offload This Summer

From the Esposito brothers to Zinho Venheusden, Inter Milan will be seeking new clubs for some younger players this summer.

This is highlighted in today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper also name France Under-21 international Lucien Agoume as a player Inter will want to shift on.

This summer, Inter’s transfer strategy won’t just be focused on their senior squad.

There is also the matter of a number of players under contract with the club who do not have a place in the first team plans whose futures the Nerazzurri will have to sort out.

Among these are strikers Sebastiano and Franbcesco Pio Esposito.

Both of the two brothers spent last campaign on loan in Serie B.

Sebastiano was at Sampdoria, having also had loan spells with the likes of SPAL, Venezia, Basel, Anderlecht, and Bari over the last few years.

Meanwhile, Francesco Pio was on loan at Spezia.

Neither of the two Esposito brothers will be part of Inter’s first team plans next season. Therefore, the Nerazzurri either have to find new loans for the young strikers – or else sell them on permanent deals.

Not Just The Esposito Brothers – Vanheusden & Agoume To Leave As Well

As the Corriere note, it is not just the two Esposito brothers who have come back to Inter from loan spells last season.

There is also defender Zinho Vanheusden.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan with Standard Liege.

However, despite Vanheusden having enjoyed fairly positive form for Standard, the Belgian club will not be signing him on a permanent basis due to a fee being out of their price range.

Therefore, Inter must find a new club for Vanheusden this summer.

The Belgian international is currently under contract with the Nerazzurri until the end of June 2026. Therefore, it could theoretically be another loan for him.

Vanheusden has also played for the likes of Genoa and AZ Alkmaar as an Inter player. However, injuries have been a problem throughout that time.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old French midfielder Lucien Agoume is also back at Inter.

Sevilla have decided not to exercise a purchase option on the Frenchman after having him on loan over the second half of last season.

Therefore, Inter must sort out Agoume’s future as well.