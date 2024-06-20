Italy U21 Starlet Plays Key Role In Unlocking Spain International’s Move To Inter Milan – The Figures Revealed

Inter Milan are reportedly on the verge of unlocking an agreement for Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez thanks to the inclusion of Gaetano Oristanio.

The Nerazzurri have identified the Spaniard as their primary objective to bolster the goalkeeping department. He would thus replace Emil Audero as Yann Sommer’s understudy.

The Italian champions have been negotiating a deal with the Grifone over the past few weeks. As we reported last night, the two parties have finally found a breakthrough.

This morning, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via FcInterNews), confirmed the story, explaining how Oristanio proved to be the key to unlocking the operation.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder is a Nerazzurri youth product who spent the previous campaign on loan at Cagliari.

As the pink newspaper explains, Genoa were initially hoping to add Martin Satriano to the deal. The Grifone identified the Uruguayan striker as the right profile to replace Caleb Ekuban in case of a departure.

However, the Ligurians eventually settled for Oristanio. Genoa consider the Italy U21 starlet more functional for the tactical project.

As the source reveals, the young Italian’s valuation is around 5 million euros, while Martinez should cost Inter circa 15M.

The two clubs are currently sorting out the final details, including the formula. GdS also expects Oristanio to join the Rossoblu on an initial loan deal.

Moreover, Tuttosport (via FcInterNews) adds that Martinez will earn a net salary of 1.5 million.

The Turin-based believes the Spanish goalkeeper to be gunning for more playing time at Inter compared to Audero.

The 26-year-old’s objective will be to carry the torch from Sommer and inherit the Number One role starting the 2025/26 campaign.

Martinez started his career at Barcelona’s La Masia academy. He also had experiences at Las Palmas and RB Leipzig before joining Genoa last summer.