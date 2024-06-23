Italy U21 Star No Longer Part Of Negotiations Between Inter Milan & Genoa For Spain International

Italy U21 Star No Longer Part Of Negotiations Between Inter Milan & Genoa For Spain International

Gaetano Oristanio is no longer a part of the negotiations between Inter Milan and Genoa for goalkeeper Josep Martinez.

This according to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset, via FCInterNews.

In the last couple of weeks, Inter and Genoa have been talks regarding a prospective transfer of keeper Martinez.

Martinez is the player Inter have decided on as their next goalkeeper.

The Nerazzurri’s plan has been to sign a young keeper who can initially back up Yann Sommer in goal next season. And then, take over from the Swiss in the longer term.

Inter have been tracking a number of profiles as far as a new keeper.

Athletico Paranaense’s Bento had been a strong candidate for some time.

But it is Martinez who Inter have really moved forward in negotiations for.

Gaetano Oristanio No Longer Part Of Inter Genoa Talks For Josep Martinez

In the talks between Inter and Genoa over the last couple of weeks, a key aspect has been Inter’s offer of sending a player the other way as part of the deal.

This would be in order to lower the cash fee involved in the transfer.

And Genoa have been amenable to a deal of this nature.

It has been attacking midfielder Oristanio who the Grifone have shown the most interest in.

Therefore, the talks in the last week or so had centred around a possible deal that sees Inter give Genoa Oristanio as well as a cash fee, and sign goalkeeper Martinez in return.

But in the meantime, Venezia have also shown an interest in signing Oristanio.

The newly-promoted side are pushing to sign the 22-year-old ahead of Genoa.

Therefore, for the time being, it is uncertain where Oristanio’s next destination will be.

However, the talks between Inter and Genoa are still very much alive for Martinez. The Ligurians could decide to take a different players from the Nerazzurri as part of a deal for the Spaniard.

However, the two clubs will have to work out a different arrangement than the one they had previously come to.

Inter and Genoa had gotten very close to a full agreement on a player-plus-cash offer involving Oristanio.

However, now the clubs are negotiating other possibilities.