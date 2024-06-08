Italy U17 European Champions will be celebrated before friendly

The Italy squad fresh from winning the Under-17 European Championship will be honoured by the senior squad ahead of the friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

That test kicks off at the Stadio Castellani in Empoli on Sunday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

It is the last chance for Luciano Spalletti to experiment before the EURO 2024 tournament begins in Germany, where they are in a group with Albania, Spain and Croatia.

Under-17 Italy triumph celebrated

The FIGC has announced that before that game kicks off in Empoli, the crowd and senior squad will celebrate the Italy team that won the European Under-17 Championship this week.

They beat Portugal 3-0 in the Final in Limassol to lift the trophy under the guidance of coach Massimiliano Favo.

This was an historic achievement, as Italy had never won the Under-17 title before.

The players, including Milan striker Francesco Camarda, will hold up the trophy and present it to the crowd before kick-off.

The Azzurrini are also the reigning European Under-19 Champions, again beating Portugal in the Final in 2023.