Italy test 4-2-3-1 formation for debut against Albania

Italy could be leaning back towards a 4-2-3-1 formation for the opening EURO 2024 match against Albania after testing out the system in training.

It kicks off in Dortmund on Saturday at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

This is the first game in the group, followed by Spain on June 20 and Croatia on June 24.

The Nazionale had everyone back in training today, including Nicolò Barella and Nicolò Fagioli, but Sky Sport Italia reported that the Juventus midfielder is struggling with a bruised fibula and will not be risked for that match.

As for the Inter star, he has only just now returned to training after a muscular issue, so it is entirely possible he will be initially rested to start against Spain and Croatia instead.

Spalletti tested out the 4-2-3-1 formation in training today with Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Federico Dimarco as the full-backs.

The Italy coach had said he would most likely use a four-man defence against teams who played with only one striker, and that is the situation with Albania.

Bryan Cristante is the favourite to partner Jorginho in midfield, with Federico Chiesa, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Davide Frattesi providing creativity for lone striker Gianluca Scamacca.

(4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Mancini, Bastoni, Dimarco; Jorginho, Cristante; Frattesi, Pellegrini, Chiesa; Scamacca