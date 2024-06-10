Italy team photo: the official pictures for Euro 2024

Italy team photo: the official pictures for Euro 2024

Italy players posed for the official team photo ahead of Euro 2024.

The Azzurri are preparing for the Euros in Coverciano and will fly to Germany on Monday afternoon.

In the meantime, Italy have published the official team pictures for the upcoming tournament through their social media accounts.

There are two versions: one with the players wearing the home jersey and one with Emporio Armani formal attire.

The FIGC announced Italy’s squad numbers for Euro 2024 earlier last week.

Luciano Spalletti’s men prepared for the Euros by drawing 0-0 against Turkey on June 4 and winning 1-0 against Bosnia and Herzegovina last night.