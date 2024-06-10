Italy Superstar Has Already Signed Inter Milan Contract Extension – Announcement To Come Before EURO 2024

Italy Superstar Has Already Signed Inter Milan Contract Extension – Announcement To Come Before EURO 2024

Midfielder Nicolo Barella has already signed a contract extension with Inter Milan.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper anticipate that the announcement of the Italian international’s new deal will come before EURO 2024.

Naturally, extending Barella’s contract has been one of Inter’s top priorities in recent months.

The Italian international is certainly one of the Nerazzurri’s key players.

Barella joined Inter from Cagliari in the summer of 2019. He has so far made a total of 235 appearances for the club.

The 27-year-old has grown season upon season since joining the Nerazzurri.

Whilst Barella has not always been the most prolific source of goals and assists, he does just about everything else in the midfield battle, proving tireless running and technical assurance.

This means that the Inter midfielder is likely to be one of Italy’s star men at the Euros. He started throughout the knockouts including in the final as the Azzurri won the last edition of the tournament.

And Barella’s form has also meant that there is plenty of transfer interest in him, if there is to be any hint that he is on the market.

Last summer Arsenal and Manchester United showed interest in bringing Barella to the Premier League. Manchester City and Liverpool are also long-term admirers.

Nicolo Barella Has Already Penned New Inter Milan Deal



For all of these reasons, Inter have been keen to tie Barella down on a new long-term deal.

And by all accounts, the talks have gone very smoothly.

So much so, in fact, that the Gazzetta report that Barella has already signed his new deal.

The former Cagliari midfielder is now under contract with Inter until the end of June 2029.

The Nerazzurri have yet to make the official announcement of Barella’s new contract. However, that should come soon enough.

The Gazzetta report that Inter will announce the 27-year-old’s new contract before the start of the Euros.

The tournament kicks off this Friday. Italy player their opener against Albania the following day, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Gazzetta note, there will not be an elaborate video for the announcement. It will likely be lower-key, as there was no time for anything more ornate.