🤯 Italy stunned as Albania score fastest-ever European Championship goal

Albania got off to a dream start to their EURO 2024 campaign with a stadium full of Albania fans watching on, as they stunned Italy with a goal almost straight from the kick off.

As Azzurri defender Federico Dimarco inexplicably aimed a throw-in straight at his own box, Nedim Bajrami – who plays his club football in Italy with newly-relegated Sassuolo – delivered the finish.

Hitting the back of the net after only 22 seconds, that strike is officially the fastest goal ever scored at the Euros and Albania's second.

It didn't take Italy long to equalise through Alessandro Bastoni, but Albania's goal will go down as one of those great moments in tournament football.

Nicolò Barella then allowed Italy to breathe a sigh of relief after their earlier embarrassment as he put his side ahead after 16 minutes.