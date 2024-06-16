What Italy stars Chiesa and Scamacca have in common, according to Spalletti

Italy CT Luciano Spalletti feels Gianluca Scamacca and Federico Chiesa need to briefly catch their breath after a move as they expend double the energy of their teammates.

The Azzurri CT spoke about both Italy stars during a post-match press conference attended by Football Italia on Saturday, after a 2-1 win over Albania.

“Scamacca played well. He worked very hard, held the ball up, got involved in the play, and exchanged passes because, despite being a big man, he also has technical ability in tight areas,” said the CT.

“He’s not only a finisher. He is also able to drop in and link up the play. Scamacca had two or three opportunities to score, he was unlucky. One with a header. When he does something he needs to catch his breath. He always needs a bit of a break, he needs to catch his breath.

“It’s like those players who sprint at 100%. Federico Chiesa is the same. Chiesa has that really quick sprint or power in muscles where he expends double the energy of one of his teammates, but then he needs 10 seconds to catch his breath. Of course you try to go and motivate him. Say things to him, trying to make sure they are more consistent. As consistent as someone like Frattesi or Andrea Cambiaso. They are more consistent, they have a greater flow, but they don’t have the same turn of pace. They need to do that. Scamacca also burns a lot of energy when he decides to come to life whatever that move is. It’s like a lightning bolt in the night. That means he has to catch his breath, but I am happy with Scamacca.”