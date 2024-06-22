Italy Star Hasn’t Handed In A Transfer Request At Inter Milan – Price Tag Would Be €45M

Midfielder Davide Frattesi has not handed in a transfer request at Inter Milan.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper report that Frattesi has made his concern over playing time clear to the club, but doesn’t want to leave.

Frattesi arrived at Inter last summer from Sassuolo.

The Nerazzurri brought the Italian international in with significant expectations.,

Frattesi cost Inter a fee of well over €30 million in total. He had starred for two seasons at Sassuolo, and also become a regular in the Italian national team in the process.

Frattesi continues to be a key man for the Azzurri under Luciano Spalletti as he had become under Roberto Mancini.

In both of Italy’s group stage matches so far at EURO 2024, the 24-year-old has started.

But despite the fact that Frattesi continues to start regularly for Italy, last season it was a bit different at Inter.

The 24-year-old never really broke into the first-choice Nerazzurri starting eleven.

That does not mean that Frattesi did not get opportunities.

The Italy midfielder made starts in Serie A, the Coppa Italia, and the Champions League.

And Frattesi was even more impactful from the bench. He showed this with stoppage time winning goals against the likes of Hellas Verona and Udinese.

But Frattesi did not displace anyone from the starting midfield trio of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Nicolo Barella, and Hakan Calhanoglu in big matches.

Moreover, next season Frattesi will have even more competition for a spot in the form of midfielder Piotr Zielinski, coming in on a free transfer from Napoli.

For this reason, Frattesi’s agent Beppe Riso has spoken with the Inter senior management.

The agent has conveyed the player’s concerns regarding playing time.

But according to Tuttosport, Inter have reassured Riso and Frattesi that the 24-year-old has a place in their plans next season.

The Nerazzurri have no intention of selling Frattesi after just one season.

And if Frattesi is to leave, Tuttosport report that Inter have a clear idea of the fee they’d want. They will not consider offers under €45 million.