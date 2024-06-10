Italy star Barella signs new Inter contract: announcement imminent

Nicolò Barella has agreed to a new deal with Inter, and multiple sources in Italy claim the Nerazzurri will release an official statement this week, before Italy’s Euro 2024 debut.

Italy international Barella has extended his contract with Inter until 2029. According to Il Corriere dello Sport and Sport Mediaset, the Serie A champions will confirm the agreement with their midfield star this week before the Azzurri’s debut at Euro 2024.

The Italian broadcasters add that Barella has already signed his new contract with the Nerazzurri, making him the highest-paid Italian footballer in Serie A in 2024-25.

According to the report, Inter had planned the announcement earlier, but the midfielder’s fourth child, Romeo, was born last week, so the Nerazzurri postponed the release of the official statement.

Barella is currently out of action due to a muscle injury and missed Italy’s friendly encounters with Turkey and Bosnia and Herzegovina, but Italy CT Luciano Spalletti is confident the Nerazzurri star will be available in the Euro 2024 debut against Albania on Saturday.