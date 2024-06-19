Italy, Spalletti: ‘Spain more direct at EURO 2024 but it depends on one thing’

Luciano Spalletti agrees that this Spain are a little more direct than in the past, but ‘it depends on who plays as a centre-forward.’

The Azzurri boss held a press conference on Wednesday, the eve of a key EURO 2024 Group B match.

Spain beat Croatia on their debut in the competition last week but didn’t win the possession for the first time in ten years. Nevertheless, Spalletti doesn’t see a big change of style in their team.

“I think they are similar. This team gets the ball forward a bit more quickly; they are a little more direct, but it depends on who plays as a centre-forward,” he said.

“There are three forwards who have different skill sets. Morata is the best at running in behind. He’s not lazy. He runs a great deal. In terms of meters cover and speed, his numbers are incredible. This allows them to be more direct.”

