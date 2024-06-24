From Italy: Serie A giants ‘admire’ Manchester City midfielder but identify two major concerns

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is ‘admired’ by AS Roma manager Daniel De Rossi, according to reports from Italy.

The 28-year-old is expected to depart the Etihad Stadium this summer, having spent the second-half of the campaign on loan at West Ham United at the London Stadium, in an attempt to reinvigorate his playing career away from Manchester City.

Phillips, who moved to east Manchester for £42 million from Leeds United in July 2022, has made only six starts and 31 appearances Pep Guardiola’s side, despite claiming his second Premier League medal last month, alongside winning the treble with the Sky Blues last season.

The midfielder made two starts and 10 appearances for Manchester City during the recent campaign, and made a further 10 appearances for West Ham across the Premier League and UEFA Europa League before returning to the Etihad Stadium due to injury.

Phillips scored for Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League against Red Star Belgrade, and made his last appearance for the Blues during the FIFA Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

The Englishman wasn’t included in a 33-man training squad for the European Championship this summer, and has been linked with both Everton and Leeds United ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The midfielder could also move away from the Premier League, with AS Roma manager Daniel De Rossi an ‘admirer’ of the 28-year-old, according to a Tutto Mercato report relayed by outlet Inside Futbol.

Phillips is reportedly one the midfielders being considered by the Serie A side this summer, although De Rossi is claimed to have concerns surrounding the Manchester City midfielder’s overall fitness and athletic abilities.

The Leeds-born midfielder isn’t the only player expected to depart Manchester City this summer, with Joao Cancelo also set to complete a permanent exit from the Sky Blues following loan spells at Bayern Munich and Barcelona.