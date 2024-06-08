Italy ring the changes ahead of EURO 2024 with Bosnia friendly

Luciano Spalletti confirmed that Gianluca Scamacca, Nicolò Fagioli, Jorginho and Alessandro Buongiorno will start in Italy’s final pre-EURO 2024 friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

It will kick off at the Stadio Castellani in Empoli on Sunday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

There is a definite transformation from the side that drew 0-0 with Turkey, all the way down to the tactical system, which was a 4-2-3-1 and mutates to a 3-4-2-1.

In his press conference this afternoon, Spalletti confirmed several of the players who step into the starting XI, including Juventus midfielder Fagioli alongside Jorginho.

Inter man Nicolò Barella is still nursing a muscular injury, but should be fit for the tournament opener with Albania on June 15.

Scamacca was in the stands for the Turkey match as Atalanta’s season didn’t end until June 2, but here steps in most likely with support from Giacomo Raspadori and Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Other alternatives for those roles are Federico Chiesa, Davide Frattesi and Michael Folorunsho.

Torino defender Buongiorno plays in what should be a three-man defence in front of Guglielmo Vicario.

(3-4-2-1): Vicario; Darmian, Buongiorno, Calafiori; Cambiaso, Jorginho, Fagioli, Dimarco; Raspadori, Pellegrini; Scamacca