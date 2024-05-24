🇮🇹 Italy reveal initial 30-man squad for Euro 2024

Luciano Spalletti has announced his provisional 30-man Italy squad for this summer's European Championship.

The defending champions must cut four players from the final group by the submission deadline on June 7.

Among the most notable inclusions is that of Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli, who is available for selection again following the completion of a suspension for breaching betting regulations and whose versatility makes him a big favourite of Spalletti.

Further forward, injury has ruled Domenico Berardi and Nicolò Zaniolo out of the tournament, with Riccardo Orsolini and Mattia Zaccagni getting the nod to replace them over Matteo Politano.

The full list is as follows:

Goalkeepers

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Guglielmo Vicario, Alex Meret, Ivan Provedel

Defenders

Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Matteo Darmian, Giorgio Scalvini, Alessandro Buongiorno, Gianluca Mancini, Riccardo Calafiori, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Raoul Bellanova, Federico Dimarco, Andrea Cambiaso

Midfielders

Nicolò Barella, Davide Frattesi, Bryan Cristante, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Nicolò Fagioli, Jorginho, Samuele Ricci, Michael Folorunsho

Forwards

Federico Chiesa, Giacomo Raspadori, Mateo Retegui, Gianluca Scamacca, Riccardo Orsolini, Mattia Zaccagni, Stephan El Shaarawy