Italy predicted lineup vs Spain - Euro 2024

Expectations weren't exactly sky-high for the European Championship holders heading into this summer's tournament, yet even the most pessimistic of Italians didn't foreshadow a record-breaking deficit in game one.

However, after conceding the fastest goal in the tournament's history, Luciano Spalletti's Italy swiftly settled and took little time to recover. Albania's 1-0 lead was overturned within 16 minutes and the Azzurri subsequently showed enough poise and knowhow to see out the contest with little fuss.

While their margin of victory was slender, optimism is beginning to emerge for Spalletti's side. Thursday's clash with Spain, who dazzled on Matchday 1, will be a big test of their credentials.

Here's how Italy could line up against Luis de la Fuente's Spain in Group B of Euro 2024.

Italy predicted lineup vs Spain (4-3-3)

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma - His tournament couldn't have got off to a worse start but Donnarumma made a big save to preserve Italy's victory on Saturday.

RB: Giovanni Di Lorenzo - The steady right-back previously thrived under Spalletti at Napoli and Di Lorenzo will play a prominent role for Italy this summer.

CB: Gianluca Mancini - The Italian media are reporting of the manager making a few changes to his team to combat Spain's threat on Thursday. Mancini, an aggressive defender who loves contact, could be brought in to man-mark Alvaro Morata.

CB: Alessandro Bastoni - Inter's classy centre-back restored parity against Albania which set the tone for a typically assured performance. Bastoni's header was just his second goal for the Azzurri.

LB: Federico Dimarco - Spain may well play for an early throw-in down Dimarco's side given his antics on Matchday 1 allowed Albania to score the fastest goal in Euros history.

CM: Jorginho - The Arsenal midfielder produced a typically efficient midfield display against Albania, but his defensive mettle and astuteness will be put to the test in Gelsenkirchen given Spain's dynamism in the middle of the park.

CM: Bryan Cristante - Davide Frattesi may be used as a super sub on this occasion, with reports suggesting Spalletti is going to favour the physicality of Cristante.

CM: Nicolo Barella - The Italian superstar netted the early winner to ensure the Azzurri's title defence got off to a winning start. Given the profiles in Spalletti's attack, Barella's goals may be key for them this summer.

RW: Federico Chiesa - Chiesa has struggled to find his most potent form for Juventus since returning from an anterior cruciate ligament tear, but the Italian seems to save his best work for the national team. His performance against Albania was bright down the right.

ST: Mateo Retegui - Italy certainly aren't blessed with an array of premier strikers and Spalletti could already make a change. The energetic Genoa forward only earned his first cap in 2023 and may be preferred to Gianluca Scamacca for Thursday's huge Group B clash.

LW: Lorenzo Pellegrini - With Dimarco flying down the left, Pellegrini very much functions as an auxiliary wide man. The Roma playmaker will drift off his flank to overload the middle of the park in a bid to establish control.