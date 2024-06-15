Italy Player Ratings for 2-1 win over Albania at EURO 2024: Bastoni masterclass

Donnarumma 7 – A shocking start and a key save in the final minutes. Haters were silenced again.

Di Lorenzo 6.5 – Won many duels down the right flank and the accurate passes average was over 90%. He’s a different player with Spalletti on the bench.

Calafiori 6.5 – A rough duel with Broja cost him a yellow card in the second half. The Bologna defender once again showed great personality with and without the ball until the final minutes when he was a bit shaky.

Bastoni 8 – Three years ago he was on the team, but not a starter. This time around he’s the leader of the Azzurri defence. Scored a vital equaliser soon after Albania’s opener and was simply perfect defensively. Italy’s new wall.

Dimarco 5 – The approach against Bosnia and Herzegovina had been entirely wrong with two poor passes. The same happened this time with a disgraceful throw-in that cost Italy a goal after 23 seconds. He did try to make up for it but wasn’t entirely successful. (83′ Darmian N/A).

Jorginho 6.5 – The most experienced player in the Azzurri squad. A captain without the armband.

Barella 7.5 – Stunning goal on his return from an injury. No coincidence he’s the best Azzurri scorer in the current squad. (90′ Folorunsho N/A)

Frattesi 6.5 – The Inter midfielder was unlucky to hit the post in the first half, but his late runs inside the box did hurt the Albanians.

Pellegrini 7 – Lovely assist for Bastoni. A lot of dirty work with quality as well. Class. (77′ Cristante N/A)

Chiesa 6 – Played very wide, mostly on the right. He didn’t make it easy for Mitaj in the early stages and beat the direct opponents a few times with spectacular moves but in the end, he didn’t contribute with goals or assists. There’s room for improvement. (77′ Cambiaso N/A)

Scamacca 6.5 – Not an easy opponent and his Atalanta teammate Berat Djimsiti knows it well. Scamacca used his physicality wisely to create a couple of goal-scoring opportunities for the Azzurri but had just one chance to score himself. (83′ Retegui N/A)

Coach: Spalletti 7 – The start was shocking, but Italy showed great personality and self-confidence. They should have scored one more before the break because they ran a few risks towards the end of the match. But a victory was needed and the Azzurri made it.

