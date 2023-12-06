Italy officially withdraws from China's Belt and Road project

Italy has withdrawn from China's vast Belt and Road infrastructure initiative, more than four years after becoming the only G7 nation to sign up to the strategy.

The long-expected decision was communicated to Beijing three days ago, according to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, which first broke the news.

The newspaper reported that neither side has published an official communication, at the request of the Chinese side. An Italian government source confirmed to French press agency AFP that Rome had pulled out.

The source gave no details beyond saying it was done in such a way as to "keep channels of political dialogue open".

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has long been opposed to Italy's participation in an initiative viewed by many as an attempt by Beijing to buy political influence, and whose benefits to Rome were limited.

The deal was due to be automatically renewed in March 2024 unless Italy opted out by the end of this year.

But Meloni and her hard-right government were also wary of provoking Beijing and risking retaliation against Italian companies.

She told reporters at the G20 summit in Delhi in September that should Rome leave the project, it "would not compromise relations with China".

Two trillion dollars

Beijing says upwards of 150 countries stretching from Uruguay to Sri Lanka have signed up to the initiative, a central pillar of President Xi Jinping's bid to expand China's clout overseas.

It has also given Chinese infrastructure firms a foothold in many emerging economies.

