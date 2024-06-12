Italy National Team: A Look at the Past and Future at EURO 2024

As excitement builds for the 2024 European Championship, many are wondering: Can Italy defend their title? Here’s a look back at past tournaments and an analysis of the current situation that sheds light on the “Azzurri’s” chances.

The Current Squad and Key Players

The Italian national team has undergone significant changes since their triumph at EURO 2020 played three years ago. Roberto Mancini, the coach who led Italy to the title, left the team at the end of 2023 and is now coaching the Saudi Arabia NT. His successor, Luciano Spalletti, has achieved stable results thus far, with the team only suffering one defeat against England. Under Spalletti’s leadership, the team has developed a new dynamic.

Several veterans are no longer in the squad. Giorgio Chiellini, a key figure in defence, has ended his international career. Leonardo Bonucci and Lorenzo Insigne, who played important roles at EURO 2020, are no longer in the squad, and Bonucci also retired after the 2023-24 campaign. However, Italy have talented successors ready to step into the shoes of these legends.

Key Players:

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain): The young goalkeeper has established himself as Gianluigi Buffon’s successor and is a team pillar. He was already a key player at Euro 2020 winning the Player of the Tournament award.

Federico Chiesa (Juventus): The dynamic winger is known for his speed and goal-scoring ability, making him a crucial asset in attack.

Nicolo Barella (Inter): The midfielder excels with his endurance, technique, and game vision, making him the heart of Italy’s midfield.

Nostalgic Look Back at the 2006 World Cup

A look back at the 2006 World Cup in Germany brings back many memories. The “Azzurri” won the tournament with a series of unforgettable performances. The team, led by coach Marcello Lippi, was a blend of experienced players like Fabio Cannavaro, Gianluigi Buffon, and Francesco Totti, who shaped the tournament and led Italy to their fourth World Cup title.

The situation before the 2006 World Cup was similar to today. Italy were not considered a top favourite but became the surprise winner through strong team performance and impressive team spirit. The atmosphere within the team and the support of Italian fans in Germany played a crucial role.

Comparing the Teams and Situations

Comparing the teams of 2006 and 2024, it is noticeable that both teams entered the tournament as no clear favourites. While 2006 Italy’s strength lay in solid defence and tactical discipline, the current team under Spalletti relies on a mix of experience and fresh talent. The current squad is well-positioned, and the team atmosphere appears to be an essential factor once again.

Another exciting aspect is that the 2024 European Championship will be held in Germany, where Italy were successful in 2006. Many experts believe that the positive memories and the large Italian community in Germany could provide additional motivation.

Prospects for EURO 2024

Italy have entered the tournament as an underdog, which could be a slight advantage. As in EURO 2020 and the 2006 World Cup, the pressure might be on other favourites, allowing Italy to play to their strengths. Experts like Florian Först from Kickfieber.de emphasize that, besides the coach and the quality of the squad, the circumstances and fan support can also be crucial.

Bookmakers only rank Italy as the sixth favourite behind teams like England, France, and Germany. However, this underdog role has historically helped Italy, and people can profit from it by using some of the welcome bonuses the bookmakers in Germany offer.

Italy have the potential to surprise us

The Italian national team has the potential for another surprise at the European Championship. With a balanced squad, a motivated coach, and the support of fans in Germany, the “Azzurri” could replicate past successes. The memories of the 2006 World Cup and the recent triumphs at EURO 2020 demonstrate that Italy is always capable of a surprise.