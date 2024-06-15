Italy’s most valuable players at EURO 2024

Nicolò Barella is Italy’s most valuable player at Euro 2024, followed by his Inter teammates Alessandro Bastoni and Federico Dimarco.

Luciano Spalletti’s Italy are getting ready for Euro 2024, where they will aim to defend their champion status. Euro odds suggest they are not favourites, but it’s fair to say that the Azzurri have rarely started in the front row in international competitions yet they’ve been able to win four World Cups and two European Championships, so never rule them out.

Transfermarkt has listed the Azzurri players by transfer value and Barella has emerged as the most expensive Azzurri star in Germany.

According to the specialised website, Barella is worth €80m, and perhaps his transfer value will rise in the coming weeks after the Nerazzurri announce his contract extension.

Several reports in Italy claim Barella has already put pen to paper on a new agreement until June 2029 and will become the highest-paid player in Serie A with a €6.5m-a-year salary.

The Azzurri ace is in doubt for the Euro 2024 debut against Albania on Saturday due to a muscle injury, but the CT Spalletti is confident he will rely on the Nerazzurri star.

“We’ve been optimistic since the first moment because he’s always been under control. He can’t be considered for the Empoli game [against Bosnia and Herzegovina], but we are confident for Albania,” Spalletti said at a press conference on Saturday.

Barella was even in contention for the No.10 which was eventually given to Roma‘s Lorenzo Pellegrini.

“Pellegrini can wear the No.10 because of his quality. He knows how to float in the spaces, he knows how to take free kicks and penalties,” said Spalletti.

“He has the feet to put that sweet ball in little space. He sees beyond the first pass. He has all these things.

“Barella is close to an N.10 even if he runs a lot. This makes him even stronger. We have what we need in that position on the pitch.”

The Azzurri can also rely on a solid defence despite an injury to Francesco Acerbi.

Barella’s teammates Bastoni and Dimarco, in fact, are the second and third most valuable Italy players at Euro 2024. Bastoni, 25, is worth €70m, while Dimarco’s value is €50m, according to Transfermarkt.

Barella, Bastoni and Dimarco all played a key role in Inter’s Serie A title win in 2023-24 and Azzurri fans hope they can have the same impact in Germany this summer.

The three Inter stars are followed by ex-Milan keeper Gigio Donnarumma, now at PSG, who has a €40m transfer value. After Gigio, there are five players with the same worth: Guglielmo Vicario, Gianluca Scamacca, Federico Chiesa, Alessandro Frattesi and Davide Buongiorno, who all have a €35m market value.