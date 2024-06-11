Italy Megastar: “Extremely Happy To Extend Inter Milan Contract, I Believe In This project”

Italy Megastar: “Extremely Happy To Extend Inter Milan Contract, I Believe In This project”

Midfielder Nicolo Barella says that he is extremely happy to extend his contract with Inter Milan until the end of June 2029.

The 27-year-old gave his thoughts on his new deal with the Nerazurri via the club’s official site.

Now it’s official. Barella has committed his long-term future to Inter.

The Italian international joined the Nerazzurri from Cagliari in the summer of 2019.

In each of his five seasons at Inter to date, Barella’s importance to the team has increased.

Barella has won the Serie A title twice with the Nerazzurri after clinching it in the season just gone.

Meanwhile, Barella has also helped Inter to win the Coppa Italia twice, and the Supercoppa Italiana on three occasions.

Barella also started for Inter in Europa League and Champions League finals.

Nicolo Barella: “Extremely Proud To Extend Contract With Inter Milan”

Barella said upon signing his new deal that “Today, I’m extremely happy and emotional to be extending my contract with Inter for the next few years.”

“I’ve never had any doubts,” the 27-year-old said about his commitment to Inter.

“I believe in this contract,” Barella made clear.

“And most of all, I wanted to sign before the start of the Euros.”

“I’m truly proud to be able to continue fighting for the colours of this great club for years to come,” Barella said.

“My hope is to continue on this successful journey that I’ve had with this team and coach in the last few years,” he continued.

Barella said that “We want to continue growing, and bring more joy to our fans.”

The midfielder looked back, “We’ve had some unforgettable moments together with them.”

“And I’m sure there’ll be many more.”

Barella concluded that “I can’t wait to to go again along with them, in front of the incredible Nerazzurri fans. All of us, together, for Inter.”