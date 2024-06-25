Italy lose Calafiori for Euro 2024 RO16 clash with Switzerland

Luciano Spalletti’s Italy will have to do without Riccardo Calafiori for their Euro 2024 Round of 16 match against Switzerland.

The 22-year-old Bologna centre back has quickly emerged on the European stage as one of the standout defenders on the tournament, impressing with both his defensive qualities and confidence driving forward with the ball. He provided the assist for Mattia Zaccagni’s late equaliser against Croatia.

Calafiori shined under Thiago Motta at Bologna this season and is widely expected to leave the club on a high-profile transfer this summer, with Juventus seriously interested in a move. He has an estimated price tag of around €40-50m and has also attracted attention from abroad.



Calafiori out for Switzerland

Italy will not be able to count on Calafiori for their upcoming Round of 16 clash against Switzerland at the European Championship after he picked up bookings in the win over Albania and draw with Croatia, earning him a one-match suspension.

Spalletti will have to rely on one of the backup options on the bench, like Torino’s Alessandro Buongiorno, Juventus’ Federico Gatti or Roma’s Gianluca Mancini.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the Football Italia YouTube Channel to join our pre and post-match shows from Germany and send your questions and thoughts