Italy level late to progress and leave Croatia fretting, Albania out

Mattia Zaccagni sent holders Italy into the Euro 2024 last 16 with a very late 1-1 draw against Croatia, who now risk an early exit, while Spain beat Albania 1-0 on Monday to eliminate the outsiders.

England, the Netherlands and France are also through to the last 16 because they are now guaranteed to at least finish as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Luka Modrić put Croatia ahead when he stabbed in on the rebound on 55 minutes, showing reactions belying his 38 years of age, after Ante Budimir's effort had been superbly parried by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Just a minute earlier, talisman Modrić had seen his penalty saved by the giant Italian. It proved crucial as substitute Zaccagni curled in a fabulous leveller eight minutes into stoppage time as Italy finished second.

I'm very emotional," Zaccagni said. "It was important to equalize of course to get to the last 16. We did well to stay in the game and give ourselves a chance and we deserved the point. We will now try to repay our coach for his faith."

Third-placed Croatia have just two points and must wait to see how Groups C and F pan out in the coming days, but qualification looks unlikely. It could have been Modrić's last international as he became the oldest scorer in a men's Euros.

Three-times champions Spain had already qualified as Group B winners after beating Croatia and Italy and meet the third-placed side from groups A, D, E or F on Sunday in Cologne.

Italy face Switzerland on Saturday in Berlin.

The runners-up and third-placed team from the last two World Cups were as expected in Leipzig as ageing midfield trio Modrić, Marcelo Brozović and Mateo Kovačić all started.

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti sprang a few surprises. Mateo Retegui replaced Gianluca Scamacca in attack as had been speculated but the coach also brought in Giacomo Raspadori for Federico Chiesa and had three full backs in a new 5-3-2 formation.

Luka Sučić had an early rasping drive tipped over by Italy's Donnarumma while Retegui had half a chance for the Azzurri and Alessandro Bastoni was superbly denied by Dominik Livaković.

In the second half, substitute Davide Frattesi was adjudged to have handled in the box with an outstretched arm after video review. Modrić was thwarted with the spot-kick, but not for long.

Italy then pushed but Bastoni missed another good chance to equalize.

The holders, a shadow of the side which triumphed three years ago, were in trouble but Zaccagni produced a moment of magic at the death.

Against Albania in Dusseldorf, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente made 10 changes to his side given there was nothing riding on the game for his side. Midfield fulcrum Rodri was suspended in any case.

Ferran Torres opened the scoring off the post on 13 minutes after Dani Olmo's classy assist as Spain won their opening three games of a Euros for only the second time. The previous occasion was 2008, when they won the tournament.

Ferran Torres said: "It's always a source of pride to represent my country, I'm going to make the most of the chances the coach gives me. We're going to the last 16 with nine points out of nine."

Spain have now won all nine of their meetings with Albania, who still head home with their heads held high. They worried Italy in the opening 2-1 loss and grabbed a deserved 2-2 draw with the Croatians.

They almost levelled against the Spanish but Armando Broja's lob was clawed away by keeper David Raya.

