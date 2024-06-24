Italy level late to progress and leave Croatia fretting, Albania out

Italy players celebrate their side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Croatia and Italy at Leipzig Arena. Robert Michael/dpa

Mattia Zaccagni sent holders Italy into the Euro 2024 last 16 with a very late 1-1 draw over Croatia, who now risk an early exit, while Spain beat Albania 1-0 on Monday to eliminate the outsiders.

England, Netherlands and France are also through to the last 16 because they are now guaranteed to at least finish as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Luka Modrić put Croatia ahead when he stabbed in on the rebound on 55 minutes, showing reactions belying his 38 years of age, after Ante Budimir's effort had been superbly parried by Gianlugi Donnarumma.

Just a minute earlier, Modrić had seen his penalty saved by the giant Italian. It proved crucial as substitute Zaccagni curled in a fabulous leveller eight minutes into stoppage time as Italy finished second.

Third-placed Croatia have just two points and must wait to see how the rest of the groups pan out in the coming days, but qualification looks unlikely.

Three-times champions Spain had already qualified as Group B winners after beating Croatia and Italy and meet the third-placed side from groups A, D, E or F on Sunday in Cologne.

Italy face Switzerland on Saturday in Berlin.

Against Albania in Dusseldorf, Spain's Ferran Torres opened the scoring off the post on 13 minutes after Dani Olmo's classy assist as Spain won their opening three games of a Euros for only the second time. The previous occasion was 2008, when they won the tournament.

Spain have now won all nine of their meetings with Albania, who still head home with their heads held high.

Italy's Mattia Zaccagni (2nd L) celebrates scoring his side's first goal with team-mate Giovanni Di Lorenzo during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Croatia and Italy at Leipzig Arena. Robert Michael/dpa

Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Croatia and Italy at Leipzig Arena. Robert Michael/dpa

Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Albania and Spain at Duesseldorf Arena. Marius Becker/dpa