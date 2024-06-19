Italy Legends Weigh In On Inter Milan & Bologna Duo’s Performance At EURO 2024: ‘Promising, But Yet To Be Tested Vs Top Opposition’

Former Italy defenders Beppe Bergomi and Alessandro Costacurta feel Alessandro Bastoni and Riccardo Calafiori are a promising partnership but yet to be tested at the highest level.

The legendary duo revealed the centre-back pairing’s performance in Italy’s EURO 2024 opener against Albania on Sky Sport Italia, via FCInter1908.

Inter defender Bastoni and Bologna’s Calafiori were the two starting centre-backs for Italy against Albania.

Azzurri coach Luciano Spalletti went with a fairly fluid and versatile backline for his team’s first match of the tournament.

Nerazzurri wingback Federico Dimarco played on the left of the defense. And Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo was on the right.

But at times, Dimarco would push up into more of an attacking winger or even wide midfielder role.

On the other hand, Di Lorenzo could tuck in to a more central defensive position.

Bastoni and Calafiori were the two players who defended Inter’s penalty area. And they did a good job by and large, also preventing Albania striker Armando Broja from holding the ball up effectively.

However, there could still be questions about whether or not Spalletti will want to put a more physical defender like Gianluca Mancini or Alessandro Buongiorno on the pitch for other matches.

Bergomi & Costacurta Agree: ‘Bastoni & Calafiori Promising, But Not Yet Tested Vs Top Opposition’ At EURO 2024

Former Inter captain Bergomi said that “I like the idea of playing Bastoni and Calafiori.”

“Because it’s important to be proactive.”

“However, we have yet to see them tested against a certain quality of opposition,” Bergomi went on.

“With all due respect to Albania who aren’t a top national side even if they had a chance to equalizer in the last minute.”

“So we’ll have to see,” Bergomi said.

Then, former AC Milan defender Costacurta said that “They’re very good. They have attacking vision that other defenders don’t.”

“But they’re not the strongest markers inside the penalty area,” he continued.

“And that could be a weak point.”