Italy legend Roberto Baggio treated at hospital after gunpoint robbery

Italian football legend Roberto Baggio has been admitted to hospital after being robbed at gunpoint while watching a Euro 2024 game at home.

Baggio's home just outside of Vicenza was broken into by five armed men during Italy's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Thursday evening, stealing jewellery and cash from the residents.

The ex-Juventus and Fiorentina star confronted the intruders upon their entry, but was said to have then been struck on the head with a gun and shepherded into a locked room while items were stolen.

Baggio was later taken to hospital to be treated for the head injury received in the altercation.

The former Italy number ten is widely considered to be the greatest Italian footballer of all time, winning the Ballon d'Or and FIFA World Player of the Year awards in 1993 for his exploits during a UEFA Cup-winning campaign as Juventus captain. As well as lifting individual honours, Baggio won two Serie A titles and a Coppa Italia during his career.

The forward is also the seventh all-time top goalscorer in Serie A history, having netted 208 league goals across spells with Fiorentina, Juventus, AC Milan, Bologna, Inter and Brescia.

He is ultimately best remembered for his exploits with the national team at the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

The 'Divine Ponytail' scored an impressive five of Italy's six goals in the knockout rounds of the tournament, including a brace in the semi-final, before missing a decisive spot-kick in the penalty shootout defeat to Brazil in the final in California.