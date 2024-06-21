Italy legend Roberto Baggio held hostage with family during Spain-Italy matchq

Italian football legend Roberto Baggio was injured during a violent robbery at his villa during Spain’s victory over Italy at Euro 2024.

According to Il Corriere della Sera, as quoted by MD, Baggio was at home watching the game with his family when a minimum of five armed assailants broke into his house. When Baggio confronted the robbers, he was hit with the butt of a firearm in the head. He spent the next 40 minutes held hostage in a room with his family, as the culprits robbed money, jewellery and watches, destroying each room as they went. After they worked out they were gone, Baggio called the military police.

After the robbers left, Baggio and his family were taken to hospital, where the former Italy international received stitches for his his head injury. The family were unhurt, apart from the trauma of the event.

Footballers have become relatively common targets for burglary these days, with little privacy over their living situations. The majority are robbed while they are playing, but in this case, the Ballon d’Or winner suffered the consequences.