Italy keeper Gigio Donnarumma hails Luciano Spalletti’s rules ahead of Euro opener

24 hours before their opening game at Euro 2024 against Albania, the Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been speaking to the media.

One of the questions put to him was how the squad had reacted to coach Luciano Spalletti’s house rules at the team hotel, which included limited time on computer games and what impact it had had on them.

The Paris Saint-Germain shot-stopper was keen to point out that the players had no problems with it, explaining that;

“No, absolutely no impact. The important thing is to have balance there too: when you’re in the room you use your games, but it’s important not to be late at night. After dinner we’re all together in the games room, we spend some time there and we have fun there. We’ve created a really good group, the coach has given us some guidance and advice but no serious rules.”

Other rules set out by Spalletti includes limiting the use of mobile phones and lateness that will not be tolerated.

Despite being the current holders, Italy are not considered to be one of the favourites going into the tournament which kicks-off tonight in Munich with the hosts, Germany, taking on Scotland.

Following their opening game against Albania on Saturday in Dortmund, Italy will then take on Spain in Gelsenkirchen before facing Croatia in their final group game in Leipzig.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN