Italy International Worried About Inter Milan Future Amidst The Arrival Of Poland Euro 2024 Star – Agent Confirms Talks With The Management

Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi feels his position at the club is threatened by the imminent arrival of Piotr Zielinski.

The 24-year-old joined the Nerazzurri last summer, completing a loan move with an obligation to buy from Sassuolo.

The Italian’s transfer to Inter is now permanent, but the player’s future has been on the table at the club’s headquarters earlier today.

Frattesi’s agent Giuseppe Riso arrived at the Viale della Liberazione on Thursday afternoon. He held a meeting with the Nerazzurri’s sporting director Piero Ausilio.

While exiting the club’s headquarters, a reporter asked Riso about Gaetano Oristanio’s future amidst speculations linking him with Genoa and Venezia.

Nevertheless, the agent insisted that the main topic on the table was instead Frattesi.

“No, we didn’t talk about Oristanio, we talked about Frattesi and other topics,” said Riso via FcInterNews.

“It was a general discussion. Nothing in particular.”

But as FcInterNews reports, the main reason behind this summit was Frattesi’s ever-growing concern over his future at the club.

The former Sassuolo man certainly had his moments in his maiden campaign at San Siro. This includes last-gasp strikes and a goal in the Derby della Madonnina.

Inter Milan Midfielder Davide Frattesi Has Concerns About His Future

However, Frattesi failed to lock himself a spot in the starting formation. Simone Inzaghi maintained his golden midfield trio of Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

For his part, Frattesi played second fiddle, despite being a regular starter in the Italian national team.

Moreover, Zielinski will soon join Inzaghi’s ranks, completing a free transfer from Napoli.

Therefore, the Roman is worried that the Poland international’s arrival would further reduce his playing time next season.

Therefore, Frattesi’s agent requested a meeting with Ausilio with whom he shares an excellent relationship.

Riso will be looking to find the best solution concerning his client’s future.