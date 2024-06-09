Italy & Inter Milan Midfielder Avoids Significant Injury Ahead Of Euro 2024 Opener

Italy have been handed a boost after receiving confirmation that Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella’s injury is better than first feared.

As reported in today’s newspaper edition of Corriere della Sera, and via FCInterNews.it, Barella is making good progress in his recovery from a strain to his right thigh and tests undertaken over the weekend have ruled out any lasting damage.

The former Cagliari player is set to continue treatment over the coming days but is scheduled to return to group training by the middle of the week ahead of Italy’s Euro 2024 campaign.

Barella will play no part in the Azzurri’s final warm-up match for the tournament against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Empoli today, but should be available by next weekend.

Italy begin their campaign against Albania in Group B on Saturday evening, and Barella now has a strong chance of being included in that fixture.

The Azzurri also take on Croatia and Spain in Germany, as they seek to defend their crown.