Italy injury boost for Croatia as Spalletti makes surprising announcement

Italy CT Luciano Spalletti reveals Federico Dimarco is fit to face Croatia but will be tested again on Monday morning.

Dimarco had missed training on Saturday and trained separately from the rest of the Italy squad on Sunday morning, so he was expected to be ruled out for a key match against Croatia.

However, Spalletti surprisingly revealed at a press conference on Sunday that the Inter defender is fit again so he could play against Croatia.

“Dimarco is fit again, so he’s available for selection, but we will have a fitness test tomorrow morning to confirm what we’ve seen. Everything points to the fact that he’ll be available tomorrow night,” said the Azzurri boss.

Dimarco has started two games from two so far at the Euros, so it remains to be seen if he’ll be in Spalletti’s XI against Croatia tomorrow when Italy will need a win or a draw to qualify for the EURO 2024 Round of 16.