Italy hikes 2021 defense spending, finds cash for Tempest

Tom Kington
·2 min read

ROME – Italy has hiked defense spending with a new budget that includes the first 20 million euro Italian funding for the Tempest fighter.

The 2021 budget includes 16.8 billion euros ($19.9bn) in defense ministry spending, up five per cent over 2020, which was in turn an increase on the previous year, putting an end to serious of annual falls.

The part of the budget devoted to procurement stood at four billion euros, ($4.7bn) up a massive 44 percent on the previous year.

For a true picture of Italian procurement spending the annual top-up for domestic procurement provided by the Italian industry ministry must be added, which amounts to 2.7 billion euros ($3.2bn), also up from last year.

The total to spend on procurement therefore comes to 6.76 billion euros ($8bn), up 24 percent on last year’s 5.45 billion euros ($6.4bn).

The ministry said it was ring-fencing seven key strategic procurement programs including the Tempest fighter program, in which Italy is teamed with the UK and Sweden. Hitherto, the defense ministry has failed to launch funding for the program, despite warning that Italian industry would risk missing out on choice early workshare.

This year, the money has begun to flow, with 20 million ($24m) euros due in 2021 and the same amount in 2022 and 2023 according to the budget.

Over the following three years, 90 million euros ($106m) would be freed up in total, while 1.85 billion euros ($2.2bn) would be budgeted between 2027 and 2035, for a total investment of 2 billion euros ($2.4) between now and 2035.

The ministry defined the seven ‘Flagship’ programs, which will have a guaranteed funding stream, as involving international cooperation, a high level of technology and Italian workshare. Apart from Tempest, the list includes cloud computing capability for the armed forces, a new amphibious vehicle, the upgrading of Italy’s air defense and missile capability, a new radar for the PAAMS air defense system, new Navy destroyers and a new army armored fighting vehicle.

Recommended Stories

  • Republican official who mocked COVID in final Facebook post dies of virus in Texas

    In previous social media posts, he showed support for mask burning and called incentives to encourage vaccinations “disgusting.”

  • Mark Levin says Biden should be removed from office

    Mark Levin says it is time to start talking about using impeachment or the 25th Amendment against Joe Biden to remove the "most disastrous president in modern American history" from office.

  • Trump golf club profiting off fake presidential seal, complaint claims

    ‘Unlawful use of the presidential seal for commercial purposes is no trivial matter’, says head of DC-based watchdog

  • David Zurawik: Rep. Jim Jordan’s new media image: from Mr. Snarly to Mr. Squirmy

    During the first impeachment hearings of then President Donald Trump, I wrote about Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan as the snarling face of the Republican Party. In media terms, he radiated anger, aggression and outrage against anyone who would dare attack the president. He has used that media image of shirt-sleeved defender of Trump and hater of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to raise millions of ...

  • The design for one of Donald Trump's new 'Trump Cards' has a typo

    The card, shared with supporters in a fundraising email, misspells the word "official" and advertises a "Trump offical card."

  • Cori Bush Defends Use of Private Security While Calling to Defund the Police: ‘Suck It Up’

    Representative Cori Bush insisted that she needs private security to protect herself from threats while advocating for the "defund the police" movement.

  • Pompeo got $5,800 whisky gift from Japan, but where is it?

    The State Department said Wednesday it’s looking into the apparent disappearance of a nearly $6,000 bottle of whisky given more than two years ago to then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by the government of Japan. In a notice filed in the Federal Register, the department said it could find no trace of the bottle’s whereabouts and that there is an “ongoing inquiry” into what happened to the booze. Recipients have the option of turning gifts of a certain value over to the National Archives or another government entity or purchasing them for personal use by reimbursing the Treasury Department for their value.

  • Florida congressman rips DeSantis’s response to Biden: ‘That’s pretty immature’

    After Florida governor Ron DeSantis held a fiery press conference in response to President Biden’s recent criticism of some GOP governors' handling of Covid, Florida congressman Charlie Crist went on CNN’s Don Lemon Tonight Wednesday to give his take on the moment. After Lemon showed a clip of the press conference, he asked Crist for his reaction. “That's pretty immature. And extremely defensive,” Crist said. “President Biden is giving good, solid leadership on this issue that is really focused on the safety of our children, and our families, and our nation. Governor Desantis' reaction to that is to be dismissive, because he's chosen to be playing Russian roulette with my fellow Floridians, which is a disaster.” And Crist thinks there’s only one real reason why DeSantis is busy politicizing Covid instead of trying to slow it down. “The man is so, unfortunately, politically motivated toward the white house in 2024, and capturing that base, that he's forgetting Floridians who want their kids to be safe. Because they're reasonable people with common sense,” Crist said.

  • Belarus runner used quick thinking to avoid being sent home

    A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who feared reprisals back home after publicly criticizing her coaches at the Tokyo Games used quick thinking to get help, using her phone to translate a plea and show it to Japanese police as she tried to avoid being forced onto a plane. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya described on Thursday a dramatic series of events at the Olympics that led her to decide not to return to Belarus, where an authoritarian government has relentlessly pursued its critics. After posting a message on social media that criticized the way her team was being managed, Tsimanouskaya said she was told to pack her bags.

  • Acting Boston mayor compares vaccine passports to documentation required during slavery

    Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey balked at the idea of mandating proof of COVID-19 vaccines in her city, comparing the idea to slavery policies.

  • U.S. voices concern at Tanzania's arrest of opposition politician

    A senior U.S. government official expressed concern on Wednesday over the arrest and imprisonment of Tanzania’s opposition leader Freeman Mbowe who was charged with terrorism-related crimes in late July https://reut.rs/3luNpX9. Mbowe, chairman of the leading opposition party CHADEMA, was detained in the city of Mwanza on July 21 as he was preparing for a meeting to discuss proposals for a new constitution. “We have expressed our concern about the treatment and imprisonment of the opposition leader Mbowe," Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary for Political Affairs, told reporters.

  • Once-powerful ex-SC Rep. Harrison can ‘never’ practice law again, high court rules

    Rather than fight disciplinary proceedings that would likely have stripped him of his law license, former state Rep. Jim Harrison, R-Richland, has let the South Carolina Supreme Court ban him from practicing law.

  • Missouri governor pardons gun-waving St. Louis lawyer couple

    O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday that he made good on his promise to pardon a couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators as they marched past the couple's home in a luxury St. Louis enclave last year. Parson, a Republican, on Friday pardoned Mark McCloskey, who pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was fined $750, and Patricia McCloskey, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000. “Mark McCloskey has publicly stated that if he were involved in the same situation, he would have the exact same conduct,” the McCloskeys' lawyer Joel Schwartz said Tuesday.

  • Whom do unvaccinated Americans blame for COVID surge? Here’s what a poll found

    “It’s purely political at its core.”

  • Richard Trumka, longtime president of AFL-CIO, dies at 72

    Richard Trumka, the powerful president of the AFL-CIO who rose from the coal mines of Pennsylvania to preside over one of the largest labor organizations in the world, died Thursday. “The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today," the AFL-CIO said. “Rich Trumka devoted his life to working people, from his early days as president of the United Mine Workers of America to his unparalleled leadership as the voice of America’s labor movement.”

  • At river where Tigrayan bodies floated, fears of 'many more'

    From time to time, a body floating down the river separating Ethiopia’s troubled Tigray region from Sudan was a silent reminder of a war conducted in the shadows. The Sudanese fishermen who spotted them, and the refugees from Tigray who helped pull them to shore, found many corpses’ hands bound. “They are from Tigray,” said Garey Youhanis, a Tigrayan who helped bury several bodies found on Sunday.

  • Biden offers temporary ‘safe haven’ for Hong Kong residents

    Hong Kong residents in the United States will have their removal deferred for 18 months.

  • 'I'm hit, I'm hit': Off-duty deputy was 'ambushed,' fatally shot, Kentucky police say

    The deputy called in the shooting on his radio and received life support assistance from EMS, but died from his injuries.

  • GOP Rep. Mo Brooks is seeking immunity from lawsuit over Jan. 6 Capitol attack

    GOP Rep. Mo Brooks is seeking immunity from lawsuit over Jan. 6 Capitol attack

  • ‘Squad’ Member Says Mark McCloskey’s ‘Day Will Come’ after Pardon

    Rep. Cori Bush said it is “absolutely unbelievable” that the Missouri governor pardoned Mark McCloskey and Patricia McCloskey.