Italy head coach comments on future of PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma

Italy national team head coach Luciano Spalletti has put his faith in current Azzurri No. 1 Gianluigi Donnarumma, amidst rumours his starting position with Paris Saint-Germain could be at risk by the end of the summer transfer window.

Donnarumma future with PSG in doubt?

PSG are widely tipped to be in negotiations with Russian Premier League club FK Krasnodar for 25-year-old goalkeeper Matbey Safonov. It has been reported that the Parisians are prepared to fork out €20m including add-ons for his services.

If that were to be the case, then Donnarumma’s position as first choice keeper at club level would be cast under doubt, which, in turn, could leave him on the hunt for a new club himself.

Spalletti, however, believes that Donnarumma will only go on to play for a ‘stronger team’ if he were to be let go by his current employers, PSG.

Having assessed Italy’s current options in the goalkeeping department, Spalletti believes that Donnarumma is a ‘champion’ of the highest level.

“My opinion is that if Donnarumma is released from PSG, he will go on to find a stronger team,” the Italy head coach said during his press conference on Friday.

“I don’t think Donnarumma’s level will drop just like that. He must be good, because we have very strong goalkeepers in Italy, including (Guglielmo) Vicario and (Alex) Meret. It’s very nice to deal with champions of this level.”