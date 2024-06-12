Italy fret over three injured midfielders

Italy's coach Luciano Spalletti repairs a piece of turf across the pitch during the Italian national soccer team's training session in Iserlohn, in preparation for the UEFA EURO 2024. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Defending champions Italy have been hit by personnel worries just days before the start of Euro 2024.

At the team's first training at their Iserlohn base in Germany, three midfielders were unable to complete the full session.

Coach Luciano Spalletti is still most concerned about regular starter Nicolò Barella, who has had muscle problems for over a week.

Davide Frattesi and Nicolò Fagioli also skipped full training on Tuesday with fitness issues.

Italy begin the tournament against Albania in Dortmund on Saturday. Their other opponents in Group B are Spain (June 20) and Croatia (June 24).

