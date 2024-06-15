Italy fight back from shock early Albania goal to win at Euro 2024

Nicolo Barella celebrates scoring Italy's winning goal - Getty Images/Alberto Pizzoli

Few are talking up Italy’s chance of retaining the European Championship they won at Wembley in 2021. They certainly do not look like the era-defining Spain who were the first team ever to win this competition twice in a row, and only keen students of European football would be familiar with a majority of their squad. Yet here was a night to show why they must not be discounted.

Their greatest asset might be manager Luciano Spalletti, who drew a mature performance from his side, equal parts composure and invention. There are still questions about goalscoring, with talk of Gianluca Scamacca undergoing a Schillaci-esque spontaneous combustion this summer optimistic on this evidence. But there was enough nous and grace throughout the side over 90 minutes to allay fears of a limp title defence.

It was not without an early scare from Albania, who refused to succumb to their assumed status as also-rans in this challenging group. You could not walk down a street in the centre of Dortmund on Saturday afternoon without seeing their red shirt, often paired with the qeleshe, a traditional white felt hat which you would be tempted to call silly until you re-checked the physiques of the people wearing one. Their supporters outnumbered Italy significantly and whatever happens for the rest of their stay in Germany, they will always have the Nedim Bajrami moment.

Federico Dimarco took a throw-in complacently and Bajrami gave it the respect it deserved, pouncing on the loose ball, guiding the ball away from Alessandro Bastoni and beating Gianluigi Donnarumma on his near post.

Tens of thousands of voices reached a tenor they had never previously achieved and Bajrami traversed four obstacles between pitch and fans to celebrate with his people.

The dream lasted for 10 minutes, when Bastoni won an oddly uncontested back-post header and celebrated with a muted but pointed finger to his ear. Six minutes later Nicolo Barella submitted his entry for most aesthetically pleasing finish of the tournament, already a well-contested category just four games in. This one, a sumptuous and opportunistic shinner from a botched clearance, is the sort of punitive show of strength the best teams can call upon when rocked by an upstart.

In a quieter second half it did not look like the stubborn underdogs would have their contractually mandated “one chance”, until the final minute . Then sub Rey Manaj shrugged off the otherwise impressive Riccaro Calafiori and had sight of a moment to match Bajrami. His shot was too close to Donnarrumma and trickled just wide.

Italy see off Albania: As it happened

10:11 PM BST

Micah Richards on BBC One

Albania could have folded after the second goal for Italy but they didn’t.

I spoke to Sylvinho and Pablo Zabaleta before the game yesterday and they said the spirit in the camp was excellent and the players showed that on the pitch tonight. There were moments in the game where you thought they could crumble but they didn’t.

10:06 PM BST

Cesc Fabregas on BBC One

In the first half we saw a good reaction from Italy, good personality from them to come from behind. You can see what Luciano Spalletti is trying to do; control games, find the pockets, open the game up, find Federico Dimarco and Federico Chiesa.

We expected more from them second half, for them to go for it and try to make more things happen and more goals, but we did not see it.

09:55 PM BST

Full time: Italy 2 Albania 1

A speculative effort from left-back Mitaj is the final action of the game as the referee blows the full time whistle here in Dortmund. Italy have begun the defence of their European crown with a 2-1 victory over Albania.

The 66th-ranked side had a dream start in what is just their second-ever European Championship as Dimarco gifted Bajrami the opportunity to take the lead after 23 seconds. This was the quickest goal in Euros history but that was as good as it got for the Eagles.

Goals from Bastoni and Barella turned the game round for the Azzurri before the break and Spalletti’s men went on to dominate and control the second half to see out a crucial three points ahead of their clashes with Spain and Croatia.

FT: Italy kick-off their Euros defence with a win#TelegraphFootball | #EURO2024 — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) June 15, 2024

09:52 PM BST

90+3 min: Italy 2 Albania 1

Italy’s second goal scorer Barella makes way for Michael Folorunsho of Verona. A superb performance from the Inter midfielder. A foul on the substitute gives Italy a chance to run the clock down further.

09:51 PM BST

90 min: Italy 2 Albania 1

A momentary scare for Calafiori who nearly gives up possession in a dangerous area but Albania can’t capitalise. Darmian then gives it away and the crowd respond with a huge roar for their team.

Big chance for Albania! It ends up all the way back with Strakosha though before eventually being played long to Manaj who takes it sublimely on his chest and looks to dink it round Donnarumma. A goal-kick is given but replays show it was an excellent save by the PSG shot-stopper. Was that the moment for Albania?

Four minutes of added time to be played.

09:47 PM BST

87 min: Italy 2 Albania 1

Hoxha turns superbly to break free from Di Lorenzo and he takes on Bastoni down Albania’s left but he is eventually crowded out and concedes the throw-in.

Albania’s early hero Bajrami, who has written himself into Euro history with his goal after 23 seconds, has been replaced by Ernest Muci of Besiktas.

09:44 PM BST

84 min: Italy 2 Albania 1

Another double change for Italy as Mateo Retegui and Matteo Darmian come on for Scamacca and Dimarco, the latter of whom put in an impressive display after his early error.

Jorginho picks up a lovely pocket of space and slips in Frattesi but his floated cross doesn’t find an Italian head. The ball stays with the Azzurri as they look to run the clock down here.

09:41 PM BST

82 min: Italy 2 Albania 1

Italy look to suck the life out of this one as they continue to rack up the passes. Dimarco then goes on a marauding run forward as he goes on and on down Italy’s ;left before unleashing from the edge of box but it’s straight at Strakosha.

Albania play a dangerous ball over the top but Bastoni defends it excellently to nod it back into the arms of Donnarumma. we’re into the final ten minutes here in Dortmund. Can Albania carve something open in the closing stages?

09:37 PM BST

77 min: Italy 2 Albania 1

Hoxha then commits a foul of his own though as he nudges Di Lorenzo in the back and picks up a yellow card. Broja then wins a free-kick as Bastoni comes clattering into the back of him as he chests it down from a long ball forward.

That was the Chelsea man’s final action though as he is withdrawn for Rey Manaj. The first changes for Italy as Spalletti makes a double substitution bringing Andrea Cambiaso and Bryan Cristante on for Chiesa and Pellegrini.

Chiesa was a constant threat down Italy's right - Getty Images Europe/Image Photo Agency

09:34 PM BST

74 min: Italy 2 Albania 1

Albania are yet to have a touch in the Italy box in this second period. That will have to change in the final 20 minutes if they are to get something out of this game. They look again for Broja over the top but it is too straight and with too much weight and Donnarumma claims comfortably.

Hoxha does well to win the free-kick as the Albanian fans continue to make noise for their team. The Italian’s have perhaps taken their foot off the gas and the Eagles’ support feel there is a chance for their side here.

09:30 PM BST

70 min: Italy 2 Albania 1

A double substitution for Albania as Asani and Seferi make way for Arber Hoxha and Qazim Laci. They make an instant impact as Albania win a corner. The ball drops to Asllani on the edge of the box but he fails to replicate the magic of his Inter team-mate in the first half and spoons his effort well-wide.

09:27 PM BST

69 min: Italy 2 Albania 1

Chiesa is fed once again and looks to deliver it into the box. The ball is blocked but deflects behind for a corner. In an almost identical fashion to the equaliser but from the opposite side, Italy work it short and look to find Bastoni at the back post but this time his header is blocked for another corner. This one is comfortable cleared by Asani at the near post. The winger does well to win a free-kick higher up the pitch.

09:24 PM BST

65 min: Italy 2 Albania 1

Albania eventually give it away in a dangerous area but Frattesi is unable to capitalise. Spalletti’s side keep Albania penned in though and the pressure continues.

The ball comes out once again to Chiesa who has been the dangerman all evening. He drills it into Barella on the edge of the box who looks to play a cushioned first-time ball over to Frattesi but has got just a bit too much on it and the forward can’t keep it in play.

09:21 PM BST

61 min: Italy 2 Albania 1

Bastoni looks long for Dimarco who has been a constant outlet and threat for Italy down their left-hand side. The ball is worked to Chiesa and after initially losing out, he wins it back and cuts in onto his left foot but his effort whistles past the left post. So close from the Juventus man.

A sloppy ball from Jorginho eases pressure on Albania who win the throw in. The Eagles enjoy a moment of possession but fail to threaten the Italian defence.

09:16 PM BST

56 min: Italy 2 Albania 1

A ball over the top for Broja is slightly over-hit but that was more promising for Albania as there looked to be space for the Chelsea loanee to run into. Italy easily work the ball up the pitch as Albania press half-heartedly.

The Italians speed up the play and Dimarco plays a lovely flicked ball round the corner on the edge of the box to Frattesi, who is in on goal but Strakosha comes out well to smother the forward. The flag was up but it looked tight.

09:13 PM BST

52 min: Italy 2 Albania 1

Calafiori has his hands all over Broja and gives the free-kick away 10 yards from the edge of the box earning himself a yellow card. The Italians make an appeal though that the Albanian hit out towards the defender and he too picks up a yellow.

Asslani takes on the shot from the free-kick from 30-odd yards but it strikes Bastoni in the head. The effort had some power on it and Bastoni appears to be quite dazed from that block. After a couple of minutes he is back on his feet.

09:09 PM BST

49 min: Italy 2 Albania 1

The second period starts slightly less frantically than the first as Italy assert early expected dominance. The ball drops to Scamacca on the edge of the box after a lofted ball foward but his half-volleyed effort, that was going well-wide, strikes his own man. It hasn’t been the best evening so far for the Atalanta man.

The forward looks to slip in Frattesi once again with a clever ball but it runs on just too far and into the arms of Strakosha.

09:05 PM BST

46 min: Italy 2 Albania 1

Italy get us underway for the second period kicking from left to right. No changes at the break for either side.

09:04 PM BST

Elsewhere in Group B

Earlier in Group B, Spain beat Croatia 3-0.

Spain's bid to become the first country to win four European Championships got off to a dream start



✍️ @TelegraphDucker#TelegraphFootball | #EURO2024 — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) June 15, 2024

09:00 PM BST

Cesc Fabregas on BBC One

For me I think Albania scored too early. I think the early goal shocked them, in a good way of course, but then they defended too deep, too early and that allowed Italy to take control of the game and take the lead.

08:59 PM BST

Italy remain calm after early scare

Despite conceding after just 23 seconds following Dimarco’s howling error from the throw-in that gifted Bajrami the opener, Italy remained composed and quickly established control of this match.

Jorginho and Barella have been pulling the strings with Chiesa and Pellegrini looking dangerous in attack and the Azzurri got their just reward with two excellent goals from Bastoni and Barella. They should have perhaps had a third if it wasn’t for some excellent saves from Strakosha.

Will Albania change their game-plan heading into the second period and commit more men forward or it will be a case of continued Italian dominance against a low block? The second half is on its way shortly.

08:50 PM BST

A moment to forget for the Italian defence

Italy have conceded as many goals inside the opening 30 seconds against Albania than in their previous seven combined Euros group stage games 😳#TelegraphFootball | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/sDlYv4ySzz — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) June 15, 2024

08:49 PM BST

Half-time: Italy 2 Albania 1

Pellegrini nearly makes it three as he arrives late to meet Chiesa’s delivery from the right but the ball comes off of his shoulder and it goes wide of the left post.

After three minutes of added time in which the Italians dominated the ball, the opening period is brought to a conclusion.

08:45 PM BST

44 min: Italy 2 Albania 1

After a frantic opening 16 minutes the game has slowed down, which, given the current score line, either side will probably be content with heading into half-time. Albania would have probably taken a one-goal deficit heading into this one while the Italian’s will be delighted to have turned it around after that early moment of madness.

Bastoni gives a needless free-kick away giving Albania a chance to send it into the box. The ball drops to Asani on the edge of the box who cuts in onto his left foot and he strikes it well but his effort his just high and wide.

08:41 PM BST

40 min: Italy 2 Albania 1

Albania have all eleven men behind the ball as Italy work it from side to side looking for the opening. They appear to speed it up a notch and instantly find Pellegrini in space who slips in Dimarco on the overlap but his low cross is once again cleared.

A big chance for Scamacca! Pellegrini attacks a lofted ball to head Scamacca in on goal but his low driven effort from an angle is saved well by Strakosha who keeps his team in it once again.

08:36 PM BST

36 min: Italy 2 Albania 1

Frattesi hits the post! A sloppy clearance from Albania gifts the ball back to the Italians. Scamacca plays a delightful through ball in behind for Frattesi who looks to dink it over Strakosha but the Albania keeper gets a wonderful fingertip to it to deflect it onto the near post. That could be a huge save in this tie!

There is an injury concern for Chiesa but he is back on his feet and eventually back on the pitch. Italy have enjoyed 70% of the ball so far showing their dominance since that early hiccup.

08:33 PM BST

32 min: Italy 2 Albania 1

The pattern of the game quickly reverts to dominant Italian possession. Chiesa has the beating of Seferi once again down the right as he chops back on to his left foot and leaves the winger clutching for anything to bring him down. Pellegrini goes for an audacious overhead kick from Chiesa’s floated delivery but can’t get the right connection on this one.

08:30 PM BST

Early joy for Albania

Wild noise and white smoke from the stands following that remarkable opening to the game. Bajrami gave that limp Italian throw all the respect it deserved and finished with fury in front of his own fans. He navigated a good four barriers, ad hoarding, warm-up goals, second hoarding and a bit of netting over the first few rows of seats to celebrate with his fans. A moment that will be retold fondly for a lifetime by every Albanian here.

Something to keep an eye on this evening is who is talking to the referee for Italy. There has been a directive issued to every team at this tournament that only the captains should speak to the ref, which might be tricky for Gianluigi Donnarumma, given he’s the keeper. Quite like the idea of him sprinting 90 yards to appeal for a penalty at the other end, but apparently you are allowed a proxy and Italy have gone for either Jorginho or Barella, positioned much more sensibly in central midfield. Seems a shame to deprive the world of the time-honoured praying hands gesture from as many players as possible.

And not just England who can bring great shame upon themselves by jeering an opposing national anthem. Early bits of Italy’s were accompanied by some sustained chanting from the Albanian fans, but it died down fairly quickly.

08:27 PM BST

27 min: Italy 2 Albania 1

There was uncertainty over whether Barella would be fit enough to start but the Italians will be grateful he has. An excellent goal and some lovely touches and passes already in this one as he dictates the pace of the play alongside Jorginho.

Albania are sitting extremely deep allowing Italy to work the ball from side to side. Di Lorenzo gives it away though allowing the Eagles to enjoy some possession of their own.

08:23 PM BST

22 min: Italy 2 Albania 1

Italy continue to mount the pressure on Albania. Chiesa looks to beat Seferi on the outside but the winger just about blocks the cross and it’s behind for a corner. Stakosha punches clear rather unconvincingly.

As Albania look to counter attack through Broja, Pelligrini cynically brings down the forward and is awarded the first yellow card of the evening.

08:17 PM BST

GOAL!

Italy 2 Albania 1 (Barella) The goals keep coming for the Italians. Scamacca looks to unleash a shot in tight space, the effort is blocked but the ball drops to Barella on the edge of the box who produces an excellent strike on the half volley to beat Strakosha. A wonderful goal from the Inter Milan midfielder. There is brief check for a foul but the goal is given.

Barella gives Italy the lead - AFP/OZAN KOSE

08:17 PM BST

16 min: Italy 1 Albania 1

Italy look to dominate the ball now as the game settles into a rhythm you would have expected in the opening stages. Dimarco takes a diagonal ball beautifully in his stride past the defender but his low drilled ball is very well-cleared by Djimsiti.

08:12 PM BST

GOAL!

Italy 1 Albania 1 (Bastoni) Italy work a corner short that it is delivered by Pellegrini to the back post and Bastoni towers above Albania’s defence to head home. A very well-worked set piece that sees Italy cancel out that early deficit. This will surely settle some early nerves that were evident.

08:09 PM BST

8 min: Italy 0 Albania 1

The official time of that goal was 23 seconds which makes it the quickest goal in European Championship history. What a moment for the Eagles.

Italy looked to have settled and enjoy a good spell of possession in and around the Albanian box who make a mess of a clearance but the move eventually breaks down for the Azzurri. Di Lorenzo concedes a needless corner down the other end.

08:04 PM BST

4 min: Italy 0 Albania 1

Almost an instant response from Italy as Frattesi squares the ball from the right and a lovely flick from Scamacca sets up Pellegrini but he is off balance as he looks to direct his effort into the top-right corner. Just wide.

08:02 PM BST

GOAL!

Italy 0 Albania 1 (Bajrami) Barely 30 seconds have gone and Italy have gifted a lead to Albania. Italy left back Dimarco looks to throw the ball to his keeper but he plays it well short and Bajrami latches on to the loose ball and lashes it past Donnarumma. What a start!

Bajrami scored after 23 seconds - Shutterstock/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

08:00 PM BST

New-look Italian defence

This is the first major tournament in 18 years the Azzurri will be without Chiellini or Bonucci. Big shoes for Bastoni and Calfiori in the heart of defence tonight up against Broja.

07:57 PM BST

National anthems

It is time for the national anthems and it feels like the whole stadium is singing for the Albanian anthem first off. There is red and black all around the ground.

The Italians follow this up with a typically passionate rendition of their anthem... a sight that was certainly missed at the World Cup.

07:53 PM BST

Less than ten minutes from kick-off

The teams are gathering in the tunnel as we edge closer towards kick off.

There is an excellent amount of support for Albania in Dortmund tonight. Will they have something to cheer about by full time tonight?

Albanian fans preparing for their first match - Sportimage/David Klein

07:49 PM BST

How do you see this one going?

07:48 PM BST

Spalletti’s system

Mild formation intrigue for Italy. Spalletti has historically favoured a 4-3-3 but switched to three at the back a few months ago, to mirror the system used by the all-conquering Internazionale. That accommodated Bastoni, Darmian and Acerbi but the latter withdrew from the squad injured and former United non-favourite Darmian is on the bench. Instead it’s Genoa’s Calafiori alongside Bastoni. Will it work? If it doesn’t I’m sure the typically relaxed Italian sports press won’t make a big deal out of it.

07:47 PM BST

Albania manager Sylvinho, speaking to Uefa.com about managing the Eagles:

“It was a marriage, mutual from both sides. We’re South Americans, but very European too.

“Pablo (Zabaleta) spent ten years in the Premier League. I played in the Premier League a bit, in Spain for a long time; in Italy I was working with Roberto Mancini.

“We’ve achieved things, we’ve made it to the Euros - that’s some feat.

“We’ve got this far, we know our size, we’re improving. It’s set to be a real challenge. However, we’ll knuckle down to work. The games will be fantastic but hard, and if we’re able to overcome our opponents, we want to keep going.”

07:44 PM BST

Alan Shearer pays respect to the late Kevin Campbell

"A great character."@AlanShearer pays tribute to the late Kevin Campbell 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vtDRPECoLG — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 15, 2024

07:42 PM BST

Frightening Frattesi

Davide Frattesi was the top scorer for the Azzurri in qualifying with three goals and it was his strike in a 1-0 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina that ensured the Italians finished their preparations for the tournament in winning ways.

Frattesi scored three goals in qualifying - Shutterstock/Daniel Dal Zennaro

07:33 PM BST

Early mind games from the Albanian fans

Albanian fans breaking Spagetti in front of Italian fans… 🤣#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/yF8Z5wkPWu — Euro 24 Hub (@Euro24Hub) June 15, 2024

07:30 PM BST

Strong support for Albania

Guten abend von der Westfalenstadion... and that’s where the German dries up I’m afraid. Stadium already at least half full. Of course that’s a matter of perception, but if you can’t be optimistic on the opening Saturday of a Euros then you’ve got a pretty hard heart. Fearsome noise already from the Albanian fans who I would say outnumber Italy’s by a proportion of 10 to one. The Italian support is more noticeable in what is usually the yellow wall, but it’s predominantly Albanian red tonight. Many wearing the traditional white felt cap, named the qeleshe or plis. Could be this summer’s less irritating vuvuzela if their team can spring a surprise. I quite fancy them to get out of their group o’death, but a result here against the reigning Euros champs and Scudetto-winning tactical might of Luciano Spalletti looks a big ask. The Italians already have a valuable psychological win in the bag, their pre-match tailoring is without compare. Wonderful cut and quality to their blazers, now-goalkeeping coach Gianluigi Buffon arrived looking like a newly-minted tech billionaire with a social conscience.

07:23 PM BST

Having a wager?

07:22 PM BST

A 4-3-3 formation for Albania

Strakosha (Brentford); Hysaj (Lazio), Djimsiti (Atalanta), Ajeti (CFR Cluj), Mitaj (Lokomotiv Moscow); Asllani (Inter Milan), Ramadani (Lecce), Bajrami (Sassuolo); Asani (Gwangju), Broja (Fulham/Chelsea), Seferi (Banni Yas).

07:18 PM BST

Italy line up in a 4-2-3-1

Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain); Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Bastoni (Inter Milan), Calafiori (Bologna), Dimarco (Inter Milan); Jorginho (Arsenal), Barella (Inter Milan); Frattesi (Inter Milan), Pellegrini (Roma), Chiesa (Juventus); Scamacca (Atalanta).

07:14 PM BST

Albania team news

Chelsea’s Broja the key man for Albania

07:12 PM BST

Italy team news

Scamacca leads the line for the Italians

07:00 PM BST

Preview: An unlikely title defence

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of Euro 2024 as reigning champions Italy begin their defence of their crown as they take on Albania in their opening game of Group B. It has been just three years since the Azzurri triumphed over England on penalties at Wembley but they have endured a turbulent time since claiming their second European Championship. The Italians failed to make the cut for a second successive Fifa World Cup in 2022 after stumbling at the qualifying stages in 2018 for the first time since 1958.

However, under new manager Luciano Spalletti, Italy are unbeaten in six and will be looking to make a quick start in what is likely to be their easiest fixture in the ‘group of death’. With the Italians currently 9th in the Fifa World Rankings, their group also contains Spain and Croatia, who are ranked 8th and 10th respectively.

It wasn’t plain sailing for Spalletti’s men during qualification having been beaten twice by England. But a goalless draw in their final game against Ukraine ensured automatic entry to the tournament as they topped their opponents on goal difference.

While Italy are searching for their second title in a row, Albania are looking forward to competing in just their second-ever Euros finals having only reached this stage in 2016. After just one win in 11 games in 2022, an impressive qualification campaign saw the Eagles top a group containing the Czech Republic and Poland after being beaten only once.

Despite friendly defeats against Sweden and Chile, the Red and Blacks enjoyed 3-0 and 3-1 wins over Liechtenstein and Azerbaijan respectively, in their final warm-up matches. Manager Sylvinho will be hoping Chelsea’s Armando Broja, who missed much of their qualifying campaign through injury, can inspire them to their second-ever Euros victory after their sole triumph eight years ago against Romania.

