Italy farewells soccer legend Paolo Rossi

The silence outside the city's cathedral was interrupted when football fans and residents broke into applause at the arrival of the coffin carrying Rossi, Italy's goalscoring hero from their victorious 1982 World Cup campaign and scorer of a hat-trick against Brazil in one of the most famous matches in the competition's history.

The entrance of the coffin, that was carried by some of Rossi's former team-mates during the 1982 World Cup like Bruno Conti, Giancarlo Antognoni, Fulvio Collovati and Alessandro "Spillo" Altobelli, was accompanied by people shouting "Paolo! Paolo!" and "Rossi goal!".

Rossi won two Serie A titles, a European Cup and a Coppa Italia with Juventus but will be most fondly remembered for lighting up the 1982 World Cup in Spain with six goals.