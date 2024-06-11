Italy EURO 2024 Star Declares: ‘I Want To Win The Champions League With Inter Milan’

Midfielder Davide Frattesi isn’t hiding his ambition to win the Champions League with Inter Milan.

The 24-year-old spoke to Rome-based newspaper La Repubblica in an interview published in today’s print edition, via FCInterNews.

Frattesi has now been an Inter player for right around twelve months.

The Italian international joined the Nerazzurri from Sassuolo last summer.

In his first season at Inter, Frattesi has yet to nail down a regular starting spot for himself.

However, that is certainly not to say that the former Neroverdi midfielder has not had an impact. Quite the contrary.

Frattesi has been decisive with late goals against the likes of Hellas Verona and Udinese in Serie A already.

And next season, Frattesi will certainly aim to fight for more playing time.

That will be crucial, as the fixture list will become tougher than ever for Inter.

The Nerazzurri will be hoping to successfully defend their Serie A title. And, at the same time, make a push for the Champions League.

Davide Frattesi: “I Want To Win The Champions League With Inter Milan”

As far as his ambitions, Frattesi wasn’t hiding. “I want it all,” the 24-year-old said.

“The Euros and the World Cup with Italy,” he said. “And the Champions League with Inter.”

Frattesi also talked about the influence of his club and international teammate Nicolo Barella.

“There’s a lot for me to learn from Nicolo,” he said.

“At first, he was more someone who bombed forward, like me. Then, he became a more complete player, working on being more involved in buildup.”

“That’s where I want to improve,” said Frattesi.

The 24-year-old said that he and Barella are “Friends and neighbours in the dressing room.”

“Even though we don’t always share the same passions,” he joked. “He likes good wine – I like Coca-Cola.”

Meanwhile, Frattesi said of interest from AC Milan in signing him ahead of Inter last summer that “I never knew anything about it.”

“My agent asked me, where do you want to go?” the midfielder looked back.

“And already in May of last year I told him: Only Inter.”

“I had decided that after playing against them,” Frattesi looked back.

Frattesi called Inter “A very strong team, with a great coach and a magical crowd.”

“I didn’t want to listen to any other offers,” he said.