Italy Euro 2024 squad guide: Fixtures, predictions and best players

For the first time since 1972, Italy enter the European Championship as the holders.

The Azzurri were so often the nearly men after securing their maiden European title during the rather primitive third iteration of the tournament in 1968.

Italy were beaten finalists before Roberto Mancini's side peaked at the delayed Euro 2020 to break English hearts at Wembley. However, while there was a feeling of the Italians riding an unwavering sense of momentum at the previous tournament, the holders head into Euro 2024 with a distinct feeling of doubt.

Here's 90min's guide to Italy at Euro 2024.

Luciano Spalletti named a 30-player provisional squad before Italy's pre-tournament friendlies and then cut four stars from the list for his final selection.

Italy remain strong defensively despite the retirements of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci since their Euro 2020 success, although Inter defender Francesco Acerbi has been forced to withdraw through injury. Tottenham's Destiny Udogie was also ruled out having undergone surgery in April.

Manuel Locatelli is a notable absence from Spalletti's midfield options, while Gianluca Scamacca and Mateo Retegui are the only two recognised numbers 9s in the squad. Nicolo Fagioli and Michael Folorunsho are two inexperienced midfielders called up in Locatelli's place.

Tactics

Spalletti has long been wedded to the 4-3-3 formation and the former Napoli manager has tried to stick with the principles that aided the Azzurri's ascent to European glory under Mancini.

This Italy side will look very different from three years ago, however. The backline has been rejuvenated and remains stout, while Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile and Domenico Berardi, all of whom featured heavily at Euro 2020, won't be involved this summer.

A shift in personnel has seen Spalletti move away from Mancini's 4-3-3 and adopt a very Italian 3-4-2-1. Italy's litany of impressive young centre-backs make this a smart option and they have arguably the world's best wing-back in Inter's Federico Dimarco.

There may be some concerns over the viability of a Jorginho and Nicolo Barella double pivot, however. Spalletti may want an extra midfield body on the big occasion and play two up top. Federico Chiesa could work off Gianluca Scamacca in a 3-5-2.

Overall, Spalletti's Italy are slightly less control-oriented than the manager's Scudetto-winning Napoli outfit. They're less positionally rigid compared to Mancini's Azzurri, with Spalletti handing his players plenty of licence to roam and interchange within the collective structure.

Their strength lies out wide with Dimarco and they could be potent from crosses given the quality of the Inter man's delivery and Scamacca's aerial ability.

Without the ball, Spalletti has so far had mixed success attempting to install a man-oriented high press which has often seen them struggle to control contests. However, they're traditionally strong when defending their box and boast the requisite profiles to pose a constant threat in transition.

Fixtures

Group B has 'group of death' potential, with the holders being drawn alongside two teams in the top ten of FIFA's world rankings.

Italy will face two-time European champions Spain and a Croatia side that typically performs well at major tournaments, even if their Golden Generation is fading.

Albania finish Group B and Italy take them on in their tournament opener, with Spalletti's side needing all three points in Dortmund to give them a chance of topping the group.

Italy's record vs Euro 2024 group stage opponents

Italy's potential knockout opponents

Italy have their work cut out if they're to win Group B, but such a triumph would see them rewarded with a round of 16 clash against one of four potential third-place finishers. Hosts Germany will be on this side of the draw should they win Group A, as will Portugal should they top Group F.

A second place finish would pair them up against Group A's runner-up in the last 16. While they may avoid Germany, the Azzurri could face one of Switzerland, Hungary and Scotland. Pre-tournament favourites England and France are likely to be on this side of the draw, too.

Qualifying as one of the best third-placers is also a possibility given the strength of Italy's group. In this case, Spalletti's side are likely to face either Belgium or Portugal in the round of 16.

Key players to watch

Italy won Euro 2020 in spite of Ciro Immobile's performances up top, with the Azzurri so often being left short at the number 9 position on the big stage. Immobile has a remarkable scoring record in Serie A but has rarely performed for the national team.

There are high hopes Gianluca Scamacca can fill the void. The Atalanta striker has also struggled to find any sort of groove for his country having scored just one goal in 15 games. He does, however, enter Euro 2024 having netted 18 times for Atalanta in 2023/24.

Federico Chiesa is set to work closely with Scamacca and the Italians desperately need the Juventus star to rediscover his most potent form this summer. Chiesa starred down the stretch at Euro 2020 but injury blows have prevented the electric winger from emerging as one of Europe's best. His form for Juve has been indifferent for quite some time but he typically stars for the national team.

Nicolo Barella is probably Italy's best player and will perform an all-encompassing midfield role in Germany, while Federico Dimarco is majestic down the left flank. Alessandro Bastoni also enjoyed an excellent season at Inter, while goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was crucial to their success three years ago.

Emerging talents

Atalanta's Giorgio Scalvini was set to play a huge role for Spalletti this summer, especially after Acerbi's injury, but the young Italian defender cruelly tore his anterior cruciate ligament during Atalanta's final Serie A outing of the season against Fiorentina and will be out of action for the rest of 2024.

With Acerbi and Scalvini out, the onus could fall on the enterprising Riccardo Calafiori, who wasn't expected to feature heavily for the Azzurri this summer. The Bologna centre-back was borderline revelatory for Thiago Motta's side in 2023/24 and is certainly an eye-catching defender.

Pessimism is the general feeling surrounding the Italian national team heading into Euro 2024, with Spalletti's squad selection failing to inspire.

A tough Group B means Italy could struggle early on, but they have the defensive capacity and knowhow to beat anybody on their day. Their collective just isn't quite as strong as it was under Mancini, although they should benefit from their core players entering their respective primes.

It's hard to envisage the holders enjoying a deep run in Germany, with a quarter-final berth perhaps their ceiling. It feels like they desperately need Chiesa and Scamacca to come good.