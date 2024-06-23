Italy EURO 2024 Live: Spalletti and Bastoni’s press conference ahead of Croatia

Follow Luciano Spalletti and Alessandro Bastoni’s pre-match press conferences live on the eve of a key EURO 2024 group stage game against Croatia.

Spalletti and Bastoni address the media, including Football Italia, at a pre-match press conference on Sunday.

It is expected to begin at around 18:45 at the Leipzig Stadium where the Azzurri will meet Croatia tomorrow.

A win or a draw will allow the Azzurri to qualify for the Round of 16, while their opponents must win to finish as runners-up behind Spain, having only earned one point in the opening two games of the tournament.

Italy trained in Iserlohn this morning when Federico Dimarco was forced to train separately due to a calf issue suffered during Thursday’s 1-0 loss to Spain.

The Inter defender is expected to be ruled out tomorrow.

Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli, on the other hand, is expected to start, but Spalletti will probably say more about his line-up decisions during today’s presser which you can follow in full below.